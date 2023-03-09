At its core, Netflix’s You has always been a story of class struggle. Its stable of characters bears little resemblance to the actual humans we know from our day-to-day life. Instead, from the get-go, You has sought to dissect the new crop of influencers, nepo-babies, and the larger-than-life world of the privileged. Long before it became common to flood the screens with stories of class warfare (The Menu and Triangle of Sadness serve as recent examples), You was already using its thrilling plot as a baseline to speak to the absurdities of the elite.

Each season has tackled this in some way or another. It is in fact the only common thread in the show’s seasons so far. Joe has always had a very clear disdain for the privileged people he keeps running into, and it’s this very factor that has endeared him to audiences despite his murderous tendencies. It’s hard to hate Joe when he comes across as the only one with some semblance of sense (even if that vanishes the moment a pretty girl is around).

You debuted in 2018 on Lifetime, where its camp brilliance was lost on an audience accustomed to more genial plots and one-dimensional heroes and villains, with Succession having debuted shortly before, and both set the stage for further explorations of the rich and their effect on the masses. These resulted in the emergence of 2019’s Parasite, which underlined that the problems of wealth inequality were truly universal, and Todd Phillips’ Joker, which used the trappings of Batman mythos to tell a sordid story of how systematic these problems were. You, though, took a less direct approach. While the story has always focused on the romantic life of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), the characters in his life are all far removed from the humdrum existence of the common man.

Joe Goldberg Has Always Somewhat Fixated On the Upper Class

It could even be argued that Joe (for the majority of our time spent with him) has singularly targeted women of higher social classes. His fixation on the idea of being with Beck (Elizabeth Lail), who he sees as a symbol of the upper-class lifestyle he desires, feeds into Season 1's narrative. This desire for social mobility and acceptance is further emphasized through his job as a bookstore manager, which he believes gives him access to the world of high culture and intellectualism. However, his background as a lower-class individual from a troubled upbringing creates a conflict between his desire for status and his inability to truly belong in the world he desires.

Although Joe is a far cry from the obviously classist characters in various seasons of the show, his obsession with each woman is partially driven by his belief that he is entitled to her because of his own perceived superiority, both in terms of class and intelligence. This entitlement is also reflected in his treatment of those around him, particularly those from lower-class backgrounds. He sees himself as above them and feels justified in manipulating and even harming them in pursuit of his goals. This attitude is echoed in other characters as well, such as Beck's wealthy friends who often view those from lower classes with condescension and disdain.

Even Beck is presented as a character who is also grappling with her own class identity. She is a struggling writer who desires success and recognition, but she also comes from a more modest background. Throughout the series, we see her struggle to navigate the expectations and demands of the literary world while also maintaining her sense of self and her own values. Her relationships with characters from different social classes, such as her wealthy friends and her ex-boyfriend, also reveal the complexities of class and how desperately she seeks to glean their guidance and acceptance thinking it will fix the problems in her life and give her true happiness. These themes continue in future seasons, from the exploration of dysfunctional wealthy families in Forty (James Scully) and Love Quinn's (Victoria Pedretti) relationship with their parents to the gated community of Madre Linda in Season 3, where everyone is as eager to get their kids into Ivy Leagues as they are concerned with appearances.

'You' Season 4 Finally Addresses the Class Divide Head-On, But Does It Work?

On the surface, You finally tackling class head-on makes a ton of sense. Aside from Joe, Class has been the major villain in the series. But You’s scrutiny of the elite falls apart in the first half of the series. For starters, it doesn’t help anyone that the characters in the fourth season of the show are just mustache-twirling psychopaths without a lick of sincerity. Although You has always operated as a soapy thriller, in the fourth season it is hard not to look at it as a pastiche of recent fare that has handled the nuances of class dynamics and love-to-hate rich brats. Mike White’s The White Lotus, for instance, dissects the fetishization of the poor that occurs through the rich in the first season of the show far better than You Season 4 does. Lukas Gage (who was in both shows and is having a fantastic career boost as of late)’s Adam deriving sexual pleasure from being pissed on by men of stature lower than him does little other than shock.

The beauty of You is that it has always weighed the absurdity and over-the-top aspects of the show and not blurted out the messages it’s trying to convey as overtly as lesser material would. Call it over-saturation from the multiple Knives Outs and the general hate trend of blasting the rich, or the show simply being less clever in how it speaks to its audience, but there’s far less subtlety than needed. Nowhere is that more clear than in the golf scene in the latter half of Season 4 Part 1, where the rich elite of the UK (some even linked to nobility) are using their workers as sick objects in their games, demeaning them in every way possible. As Season 4 makes abundantly clear, many of these characters derive pleasure from humiliating anyone they think isn’t of the same stature as them. This is all the more reason why the “Eat The Rich Killer” actually carries some support among the masses when a mysterious serial killer starts targeting the 1%. Why hasn’t the show tried to get us on Rhys’ (Ed Speelers) side to mess with our brain chemistry as it has so successfully done in the past by aligning us with Joe? However, Season 4 does little to set the stage for that or even introduce us to anyone outside the circle of rich idiots for us to see the appeal of the ETR Killer in London other than out of sheer anti-capitalist sentiment.

Kate Is the Biggest Example of 'You' Season 4's Failings to Fully Interrogate Its Themes

There’s a similar problem with the character of Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), who is far too one-dimensional as the one nice rich person. In the past, You has been fairly sharp at producing multifaceted characters — see Beck in Season 1, who the show knew was kind of a drag and played into it even while holding a mirror to us in rooting for a killer instead of his victim. Kate, though, is far more badly written because the show seems to be trying too hard to make her “not like the other girls” among all her rich friends when she is still very much a part of the ecosystem she critiques and benefits from it. While she may be fleeing from her father’s privilege, she hasn’t done much to get away from her own friends and acquaintances when they’re equally horrendous. Willingly hanging out with horrible rich people on a regular basis doesn’t seem to track with the image the show wants us to have of her. If anything, it paints her character as inauthentic, which would be great if the series was actually partaking in that. But so far, there’s not been anything of that sort set in motion. Although Kate does cover for the artist Simon Soo (Aidan Cheng) when it is revealed that he rips ideas off of his assistant, the show has mainly just tried to pass Kate as edgy and too cool for her own good, which ends up making the show look hypocritical in the message it’s sending about the rich.

Unfortunately, the show has nothing of note to say at all. Rather than let us get in the mind of an anti-elite, anticapitalist serial killer focusing his killing spree in the pursuit of ridding the world of evil than for his own romantic interests, we just spend an amount of time with a good number of awful people. With there being no strong character arc for Joe or anything special about Kate, the fourth season of You is one episode after another of wasted potential. Most importantly, making the rich the real villains of Season 4 doesn't pan out well too given that the show has no clue what to do with them. Hopefully, the latter half of Season 4 can find a way to offer a much more stirring commentary while better linking its themes of class, wealth, and privilege together.

