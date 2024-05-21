The Big Picture Anna Camp joins You Season 5 as twin sisters Reagan and Maddie Lockwood.

The fifth and final season of the Penn Badgley series is filming now.

You Season 5 has no release date yet, but viewers can catch up on the intense drama-thriller series on Netflix now.

After belting out with the Barden Bellas in Pitch Perfect, Anna Camp is ready to play polar opposite twins in You Season 5. The Netflix original starring Penn Badgely as Joe Goldberg, a hopeless romantic with stalker tendencies, will release its final season later this year. According to Variety, Camp will portray both Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe’s sisters-in-law. Fans of the Netflix series got a new peek at one of the two in new set images, though which twin it is remains to be seen. Their official character descriptions read:

“Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary… be them family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is ‘vaguely PR.’ But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies underneath Maddie’s frivolous façade.”

You Season 5 currently has no release date. The first four seasons are streaming now on Netflix.

You A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by. Release Date September 9, 2018 Creator Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble Cast Penn Badgley , Victoria Pedretti , James Scully , Ambyr Childers , Carmela Zumbado Main Genre Drama Seasons 5

