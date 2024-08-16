The Big Picture Penn Badgley wraps up filming for the final season of Netflix's You in classic Joe Goldberg style, showcasing his delusional charm.

Audiences get a taste of the chilling yet charismatic character of Joe Goldberg as he navigates his last day on set in a satirical Instagram post.

Season five of You promises to be the most alarming yet as Joe returns to New York with a new partner, leaving viewers wondering who will be his next victim.

Hello, you. Buckle up, you're in for a rollercoaster ride with the fifth and final season of Netflix's nerve-tingling psychological serial killer thriller series You officially wrapped on production.

Show star Penn Badgley, who plays the notorious murderer Joe Goldberg on the show, couldn't resist taking to Instagram to illustrate his last day of filming for the show - but in classic Joe style. Oozing Joe's usual delusional sense of self, he walks audiences through his "very demure, very mindful" habits on set, such as traveling light... with a gigantic bag. He also goes on to talk about how he "doesn't do too much" before appearing inside his infamous cage that his ghosts of victims past know all too well - screaming and smashing his fists from inside. In ultimate Joe signature, he goes one step further and talks about how he has portrayed a "romantic icon" for five seasons yet somehow has remained "modest" and "mindful" the entire time right down to his humble wardrobe choices.

The satirical video takes on the same tone as the voiceover audiences have become accustomed to hearing throughout the show. It is that voiceover that inevitably pulls audiences onside and, in some cases, even makes them feel bad for him. However, in what can only be declared part of You's charm, audiences were given a rude awakening last season when they were forced to watch a day with Joe play out from the perspective of one of his obsessions Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle). It then becomes abundantly clear how Joe has been manipulating audiences the entire time and just how alarming, erratic, and quite terrifying things are outside of his head.

'You' Season Five Will See Joe Goldberg Return to New York for the First Time Since Season One

Season five of the show is already gearing up to be the most chilling yet after a shocking end to season four. The previous installment saw Joe take to England's capital and take on a new identity as a college professor, only to wreak havoc on the lives of everyone around him from his students to his neighbors. It, most notably, also resulted in him finding his most dangerous partner to date, billionairess Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). Despite revealing some of his indiscretions to her, Kate remains shockingly steadfast at his side and even helps him to bury his past life, giving Joe more power than ever before to act on impulse. With a restored identity and a new socialite status, Joe is able to return to New York with Kate at his side begging the question, who is next on his list? The other big question on everyone's mind is if Marienne, one of Joe's few survivors, will be able to gather enough steam and evidence to take Joe down for good.

You season five does not yet have an air date but stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Until then, you can refresh the chaos on Netflix now.