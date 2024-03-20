The Big Picture Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews join the final season of You as series regulars.

Camp plays Joe's twin sisters-in-law, one a cunning CFO and the other a master manipulator, while Matthews portrays Joe's brother-in-law.

You Season 5 does not yet have a release date.

The story of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has always been a complicated one, especially considering how the character is constantly involved in murder schemes. But now, two talented performers will join the final season of You, with Variety reporting that Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews will both be introduced as series regulars in upcoming episodes of the successful Netflix drama. The pair will join Madeline Brewer, who was also recently announced as a series regular for the fifth season of the story. The end of the road might be getting closer for Joe, but there are still plenty of stories to tell before the credits roll.

Before joining the final season of You, both actors have been seen in a wide variety of projects, with Camp making a name for herself in the vampire series True Blood and the musical comedy franchise Pitch Perfect. Camp was also seen as Jolene French in The Help, Tate Taylor's acclaimed period drama. On the other hand, Griffin Matthews had a recurring role as Shane Evans in The Flight Attendant, the Max comedy that followed Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) as she found herself trapped in a mystery she never wanted to be a part of. Both Camp and Matthews will bring the best of their talent to the final season of You.

Camp and Matthews will join You in a very intense moment of Joe Goldberg's narrative, as the series approaches its inevitable conclusion. The fourth installment of the show followed Joe as he took on the identity of Jonathan Moore, a college professor who has become obsessed with Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie). After establishing if Marienne's (Tati Gabrielle) death was real or not, the series left Joe in a comfortable place, with the killer living comfortably in New York City with Kate.

Who Are the New Faces of 'You'?

Close

Joe Goldberg knows how to take care of himself, but sometimes, life throws curveballs at him that won't be easy to handle. The new characters of You will be highly unpredictable, considering Camp will portray both Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, twin sisters-in-law to Joe. Per her character descriptions: "Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary…be them family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is ‘vaguely PR.’ But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies underneath Maddie’s frivolous façade."

On the other hand, Matthews will step into the shoes of Teddy Lockwood, Joe's "snarky yet loyal brother-in-law," who was never truly accepted by the family. This could lead Joe and his brother-in-law to establish an unlikely alliance, as the characters of You approach the conclusion of their journey. Time will tell who will survive in the final season of the Netflix hit.

You Season 5 does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and catch up with past seasons on Netflix.

You A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by. Release Date September 9, 2018 Creator Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble Cast Penn Badgley , Victoria Pedretti , James Scully , Ambyr Childers , Carmela Zumbado Main Genre Drama Seasons 5

Watch on Netflix