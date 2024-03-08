The Big Picture Get excited for the final season of You - Madeline Brewer joins the cast as Joe's new colleague Bronte!

Bronte and Joe bond over literature and loss, making Joe question himself and his past actions.

There is no release date yet, but Seasons 1-4 are on Netflix now.

You's fifth and final season is already shaping up. Today, Netflix announced that the show’s upcoming season has added The Handmaid’s Tale star Madeline Brewer to its roster. Since the renewal announcement, Brewer is the first new face to join headliner Penn Badgley. At the time of this writing, there is currently no projected release window for You Season 5.

According to Netflix, Brewer will play Bronte, a new employee at Joe’s bookstore, described as “an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright.” With shared interests — and a literary name to boot — Bronte and Joe bond over “literature and loss,” bringing up nostalgia for Joe and his old ways. As such, Joe begins to question himself and his life. Further plot details on Season 5 are being kept under wraps for the time being. However, knowing Joe, Bronte may yet find herself the latest of Joe’s obsessions.

Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, You centers on Joe, a seemingly harmless man at first glance who charms his way into relationships with women that quickly turn obsessive and deadly. Season 4 brought a shift to the series as Joe headed to London, living under the persona of a university professor named Jonathan Moore. Though Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) was still a focus for Joe, he instead had to track down a mysterious killer going after Joe himself. By the season's end, Joe realizes his presumed friendship with a man named Rhys (Ed Speleers) was (mostly) in his head, but eventually prompted Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) to move back to New York.

Who Works on ‘You’?

You was created by Sera Gamble (The Magicians, Supernatural) and Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, The Flash series), with the pair also serving as executive producers. Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo co-showrun and executive produce Season 5. Additional executive producers include Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Neil Reynolds, John Scott, Lee Toland Krieger, and Gina Girolamo. Along with Badgley and Ritchie, Netflix previously teased that viewers can expect John Stamos and others to appear as well. Jenna Ortega, who starred earlier in You was also set to reprise her role Ellie. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she was unable to appear. As the actress is busy with Wednesday, another Netflix series, among other projects, it’s uncertain whether she’ll be in Season 5. At this time, no additional cast has been confirmed.

You Seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the fifth and final season.

You A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by. Release Date September 9, 2018 Creator Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble Cast Penn Badgley , Victoria Pedretti , James Scully , Ambyr Childers , Carmela Zumbado Main Genre Drama Seasons 5

