The Big Picture Nava Mau joins the cast of You Season 5 as Detective Marquez, keeping an eye on Joe Goldberg in NYC.

Season 5 brings back familiar faces, including Elizabeth Lail as Beck, tying loose ends for Joe.

Other cast members in the ensemble include Anna Camp, Natasha Benham, and returning Charlotte Richie.

After scoring a historic Emmy nomination for her breakout performance as Teri in Baby Reindeer, Nava Mau is embarking on another Netflix original. The actress will star in You Season 5, which is currently filming in New York City. She is set to play Detective Marquez, who will likely keep an eye out on Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), in case he does kill again. More information about the role has yet to be disclosed, as well as the official release date for the series' final season.

You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling books, which are centered on Joe, a stalker who goes to extreme lengths to be with the person that he loves. Throughout the series, the protagonist has fallen head over heels towards several love interests, including his current partner Kate (played by Charlotte Richie). After living in London in Season 4, the character will return to New York, where he used to be based in Season 1. This change in location hints at Joe's decision to embrace his dark side, and no longer run from one place to the next.

The final season will also tie loose ends, according to Badgley. In a clip shared at the TUDUM event last year, the actor shared that his character will see a familiar face from his past. Although the video displays a few options as to whom he is referring to, Badgley keeps the question lingering in the air. In a few videos that surfaced online recently, Elizabeth Lail (who played Joe's first love interest, Beck) is seen back on set for Season 5, which could either mean she isn't dead like the show leads us to believe, or that Joe will be haunted by the memories he shared with her in New York.

Who Else Will Be in the 'You' Season 5 Cast?

Aside from Nava Mau, You has added other cast members to its ensemble. Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp will play twins Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe's sisters-in-law. In addition, The Girls on the Bus alum Natasha Benham will star as Dominique, a hipster who happens to be a loyal friend to her inner circle. Other actors that were confirmed as part of the cast include Pete Ploszek (Parks & Recreation) as Harrison, Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard) as Clayton, and b (Station 19) as Phoenix. After joining in Season 4, Charlotte Richie will be back as Kate in the upcoming batch of episodes.

You Season 5 is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year.

You A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by. Release Date September 9, 2018 Creator Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble Cast Penn Badgley , Victoria Pedretti , James Scully , Ambyr Childers , Carmela Zumbado Main Genre Drama Seasons 5

