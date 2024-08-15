The Big Picture Joe Goldberg's chilling return to NYC marks the final season of widely adored thriller You.

Season 4 saw Joe adopt a new identity in London before returning to his roots in NYC.

The show's most chilling season yet promises to deliver a satisfying conclusion on Netflix.

Close your windows and doors because the final season of You has officially wrapped.Netflix’s most widely adored nerve-tingling serial killer thriller, starring Penn Badgley as the elusive murderer Joe Goldberg, has finished productionm the streaming giant announced on X.

The season will mark Joe’s return to New York City in a chilling nod “back to where it all began.” This will be the first time viewers have seen him back in the Big Apple since he fled after capturing, caging and eventually culling his first victim Beck back in season one - after she attempted to flee his captivity.

What Was 'You' Season 4 About?

This all follows hot on the feels of the show’s most chilling season thus far, Season 4, which saw Joe hit the streets of London and adopt a new identity as a college professor. His new adventures saw Joe find himself at the heart of a whodunit special which - spoiler - led him to find out he did it.

It was then he met his most dangerous flame to date and greatest enabler, his billionaire girlfriend Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). His relationship with Kate proves to be a dangerous acquisition as his other half has enough money and power to cover up every single one of his indiscretions which ultimately feeds his inner beast and unleashes him onto a killing spree that sees him kill a spree of his socialite students.

Most notably, though, his murder path leads to his prize student Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) finding herself in jail after uncovering his true identity. Season 5 will pick up after this colorful chaos, with Joe’s life and reputation restored enabling him to go home to a normal life - which we all know won’t last long if Joe’s history is anything to go by.

You Season 5 does not yet have a release date. You can watch the remaining seasons on Netflix now.

