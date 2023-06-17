Netflix is currently busy holding their TUDUM global event in São Paulo, Brazil and they're giving fans a lot to cast their eyes over with a rapid-fire look at pretty much everything they've got on their slate for the next year or two. One of their most popular shows, You, just concluded its fourth season which saw its very, very antiheroic leading man Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) head for jolly old England in a search for a new life after running into one too many... loose threads back in the US.

However, Joe being Joe, he gets stuck in his old ways and, as ever, the past comes back to haunt him. The final season of You goes full circle, bringing back Joe to his hometown of New York City. A captivating, if slightly trashy, series, You delves deep into the twisted mind of Joe, a charming yet disturbed man expertly played by Badgley. The show follows Joe's obsession with love and his tendency to stalk and manipulate those he desires. From the moment he sets his sights on a new target, the audience is taken on a thrilling rollercoaster ride of suspense and psychological twists.

With a clever blend of suspense, dark humor, and intense character development, the show keeps viewers on the edge of their seats throughout each season. It manages to intriguingly explore themes of toxic masculinity, the dangers of social media, and the blurred boundaries between love and obsession. The narrative is driven by Joe's chilling inner monologue, which reveals the depths of his disturbed psyche. The series would not work as well as it does were it not for the work of Badgley, who manages to keep the audience on his side despite the knowledge that Joe is nothing short of a monster at the best of times - even when he shows he is capable of empathy.

Image via Netflix

The TUDUM preview features Badgley addressing the crowds and teasing that Joe will encounter some familiar faces from the past as he returns to the Big Apple, with the audience shown flashbacks to previous seasons - and more of those loose ends Joe is oh-so-fond of trying to outrun. Those highlighted include Jenna Ortega's Ellie Alves from the second season, who lost her sister as a result of Joe, and John Stamos as Dr. Nicky, the therapist who Joe successfully framed for the murder of Elizabeth Lail's Guinevere Beck.

You can check out that little tease of the final season of You with Penn Badgley down below.