Last week, Joe Goldberg returned to our screens with the release of You Season 4 Part 1. Though we're still waiting for Season 4 Part 2, showrunner Sera Gamble revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she already has plans for Season 5.

Unlike the show's prior three seasons, Season 4 takes a leap and reinvents its familiar format of Joe (Penn Badgley) fixating on a woman and subsequently trying to woo her through questionable methods. Instead, Joe is now the prey and must work to find the mysterious new killer. Considering how recently the latest the batch of episodes dropped – and because there's still five episodes yet to be seen from the season – there's no solid word on whether Netflix will renew the series for a fifth season. However, Gamble and the rest of the show's team are already looking ahead at what the future may hold.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gamble revealed they have an idea for a potential Season 5. She also shared that the show will have an end.

"We have an idea for season five that we’re excited about. It was never anyone’s intention to run this one into the ground. When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we’ll pack it up. Even in the early conversations with Penn, the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it’s to feel like we have told the complete story. And though I feel like tonally, we’re very different, and we are not trying to sell Joe as any kind of a hero with a straight face. This is a show that is in the tradition of these single-lead shows with a guy who does increasingly bad things. The beautiful thing about it is that when his arc is complete, so is the show."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'You' Season 4: Can Joe Have a Satisfying End?

Additionally, Gamble teased a big question surrounding Joe: will he ever receive justice? Throughout the course of the show, Joe's less-than-ideal nice guy persona has been on full display. Viewers see it largely in the way he attempts to justify his actions. He's also managed to get away with murder on multiple occasions despite his apparent inexperience (early on, anyway). At some point, Joe will have to face the music, which is something Gamble and the team have been working out:

"The conversation we have among the writers, between Greg [Berlanti] and I, and a lot with Penn is about the fact that it would be nice to end his arc with some form of justice. Guys like this don’t usually see a lot of justice from the world. That’s challenging to plot. How does Joe Goldberg go down in a world where he’s been branding people with bricks in broad daylight for years? And he’s cute! And he gets away with it. The deeper question that we frequently pitch in the writers’ room is, what’s real justice? What would hurt him the most?"

What Is 'You' Season 4 about?

Season 4 relocates Joe from his life in the States to London, where he now lives as Jonathan Moore, a university professor. After his failed relationship with Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), Joe swears he's going to do better. No more falling for women who happen to glance in his direction. For the most part, he does quite well until he's pulled into the world of the rich and selfish where an unknown killer tries to frame him for murder. So, "Jonathan," now part of a friend group far outside his comfort zone, works to find and stop the killer – who has their own fixation on Joe and his past.

You Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 releases on March 9.