Goodbye, you. Netflix has just announced that You Season 5 will premiere on the streaming platform in 2025, and that will mark the end of Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) reign of terror across the globe. Badgley returns as the ever so romantic serial killer (isn't he dreamy?) as Joe returns to New York for the first time since Season One of the show, but it doesn't look like he's going to get that happy ending that he's been looking for since the very beginning of the series. The final season will also star Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews. The streamer has also released two new posters for the upcoming season, and released the official logline:

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

What Happened in 'You' Season 4?

Last time out, we saw Joe relocate to jolly old England as he made London his new playground, while he took on the identity as a college professor. To the shock of absolutely nobody, he proceeded to wreak chaos on the lives of everybody he came into contact with, from his neighbors to his students and everyone in between. But there was a twist as Joe also managed to find his most dangerous partner to date, billionaire Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). Joe revealed his darkest secrets to Kate, yet she stayed by his side and even helped him cover up some of his most indiscreet crimes from the past, which has given Joe more of a push to continue his dark and depraved ways.

Now, tied to someone in high society and with his own identity restored, Joe is heading back stateside and to the Big Apple with renewed vigour but the question remains, who will he go after? And there's still the question of Marienne, one of the few survivors of Joe's crimes, and whether she will be able to find the evidence needed to bring him down once and for all.

You will return to Netflix in 2025. Check out the first posters for the new season above, and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the time being, you can catch up on You Seasons 1 through 4 on Netflix now.

