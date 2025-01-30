Joe Goldberg is back on his home turf, and that's going to make him more dangerous than ever before. Penn Badgley returns for one final outing as the world's most lovable and swoonworthy serial killer in Netflix's You, and he looks just as debonair as ever although — and it pains us to say something so critical — we're going to miss that professor beard he was rocking during his stint in London in Season 4. Even still, welcome back Joe, it's good to see You.

Netflix has shown off a new image of Joe on his phone, as usual, and dropped a teaser to go along with it. The final season will also star Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews, and you can be sure all of them will be caught up with Joe's nonsense in some form or another. The official logline for the series is as follows:

"In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."

What Happened in 'You' Season 4?

Last we saw Joe, he was living in jolly old England, masquerading as a university professor in the centre of London, which was his latest playground. Of course, he managed to create absolute carnage wherever he went, but this time, he wasn't even aware he was doing it. What?! You see, Joe suffered a psychotic break where his personality created someone who had killed on his behalf without him even being aware. Yes, he went full Tyler Durden. But there was also a shock in store as he managed to snare his most calculating and cunning partner to date, billionaire Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Richie), who — with the help of Joe — just inherited her father's fortune, allowing him to return to New York, having confessed all of his darkest secrets to Kate. She stuck by her man, and even helped cover up some of his crimes from the past, which has allowed Joe some leeway in returning to his usual ways. Oh dear.

Now, with his identity reinstated and a powerful connection to high society, Joe is making his way back to the Big Apple, more determined than ever. But the real question is—who will be his next target? And then there’s Marienne, one of the rare survivors of his past horrors. Will she finally uncover the evidence that could take him down for good?

You returns to Netflix on April 24, 2025.