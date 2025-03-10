Hello You. It's been quite a while since we were united for another escapade of Joe Goldberg's serial killer antics but fear not, the wait is finally over. Netflix has finally unveiled a trailer for the epic season five finale of You.

The addictive serial killer thriller starring Penn Badgley in the lead role is set to see five seasons of Joe effortlessly breezing his way through countless murders come to a head. A brand new trailer for the closing chapter promises "a killer finale you never saw coming" and the first look does not disappoint. In the latest clip, Joe is back in home territory, where it all began, in New York. However, this time Joe is no ordinary bookworm who can quietly creep in the shadows. Now, he is the husband of his billionairess partner and socialite Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Richie). This positions Joe to be more dangerous than ever before now with the money, power and connections to make people truly disappear without the risk of paying penance, or so he thinks.

'You' Season Five Sees Joe Goldberg Return to New York After a Stint in London

The trailer hints that Joe is set to find himself haunted by the ghosts of his past lovers...and his own twisted desires. Despite having everything he could want, he seeks to be truly understood and accepted but his perception of Kate truly "seeing" him is thrown into disarray when she fails to support yet another murder plot. Despite telling himself, "it's just not worth the risk", this poses a justification for Joe to indulge in a new obsessive love affair. His free-roaming luxury is short-lived though, when the dead from his past start to crawl out of their graves and catch up with him, resulting in a social media storm over who he is and headlines that read: "Joe Goldmurder: Humanitarian or Homicidal Maniac?"

To make things a little more complicated, Kate is at risk of losing her inherited empire to her sister, who is determined to take it all. This immediately puts Joe in the firing line and her in his murder purview. There is also the added layer of Joe's former student Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) currently being stuck behind bars for a murder Joe successfully framed her for and the one person that has evaded his clutches thus far, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) still walking free. That presents enough collective ambition to take Joe down that he is almost certainly at risk of just that. The closing sequences, naturally, leave a trail of open-ended possibilities. Joe is thrown out onto the street in his underwear with his sister-in-law seemingly damming him to "burn in hell" with a match in hand and moments later Joe is injected in the neck and immediately knocked out on the floor.

You season five promises audiences a whole new take on the saga with viewers witnessing Joe as a real villain for the first time at the end of season four. Without the comfort of Joe's internal monologue justifying his obscene behavior and his glorified self-righteous perspective, audiences are now just as exposed to Joe's unhinged patterns of behavior as his lovers are. This is especially important because previously, audiences were only witnessing Joe from his perspective until this was disrupted last season. This time, audiences are going in with a third-person viewpoint, making for an even more powerful watch.

You can watch the chaos unravel in season five of You, which premieres on Netflix on April 24.