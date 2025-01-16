Hello Joe, and goodbye You. Netflix has released an official release date teaser for You Season 5, which marks the glorious and gory end of Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) reign of terror across the world. Badgley returns one last time as the world's dreamiest mass murderer, with Joe returning to New York City in a full circle move for the first time since the first season of the show, but it looks like he won't be getting that happy ending that he so desperately craves. The final season will also star Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews, all of whom are absolutely certain to be involved in more depraved nonsense from the man nobody can refuse.

Along with the trailer, we have the official logline and a release date set for April.

"In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."

What Happened in 'You' Season 4?

When we last joined the drama, we saw Joe relocate to tea and crumpet land, in jolly old England as he made the City of London his new funhouse, while he decided he was a college professor. Sure. Unsurprisingly, though, he proceeded to wreak chaos on the lives of everybody he came into contact with, from his neighbors to his students and everyone in between. But there was a shocker in store as Joe also managed to find his most cunning partner to date, billionaire Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). Joe told all of his darkest secrets to Kate, yet she decided to stay by his side and even helped him hide some of his more unsubtle crimes from the past, which had given Joe more encouragement to continue his dark and depraved ways.

Now, tied to someone in high society and with his own identity restored, Joe is heading back stateside and to the Big Apple with renewed vigor, but the question remains, who will he go after? And there's still the question of Marienne, one of the few survivors of Joe's crimes, and whether she will be able to find the evidence needed to bring him down once and for all.

You will return to Netflix on April 24, 2025. Check out the trailer above, as well as a new poster below, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can catch up on You Seasons 1 through 4 on Netflix now.

