Since its release in 2018, Netflix's You has commanded the attention of TV watchers everywhere. With its skillful blend of horror and comedy, You focuses on the life of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his stalker ways. With a psychopath as its main character, the show offers an inside scoop on the trials and tribulations when it comes to Joe getting what he wants.

Within the three seasons out so far, there are episodes that will make you laugh, cry, cringe and feel chills all over. What do they all have in common? They are all super entertaining. The first part of the fourth season is set to premiere on Netflix on the 9th of February.

10 "Pilot" (Season 1, Episode 1)

With the very first episode of the show comes the introduction of reserved bookstore clerk, Joe Goldberg. When working the store one day, Joe runs into an aspiring writer, Guinevere Beck (aka Beck). From the get-go, it was 'love at first sight' more like 'obsession at first sight'. What starts as an innocent crush quickly spirals into a nefarious fixation.

This was fans' first look at the show based on Caroline Kepne's best-selling novel of the same name, and safe to say it didn't disappoint. The episode starts off as just another romantic show opening with a guy meeting a girl and falling for her. What audiences didn't expect so soon was the lengths Joe goes to just to find out where Beck lives. Even more disturbing is the justification he gives for his creepy behavior.

9 "Amour Fou" (Season 1, Episode 6)

Joe must leave the city in order to win Beck's heart. Along the way, he sustains injuries from an accident, but Joe isn't about to let a minor head injury get in the way of fighting for his true love. His love to Beck leads him to a luxurious but unsettlingly distant summer home, where he meets a fierce, equally obsessed foe who is as determined to win her heart. And keep it.

With his ongoing fight for Beck, Joe faces off against her best friend Peach. Needless to say, things don't end quite well for one of them. The sixth episode of season one features some of the most intense and suspenseful moments of the season. It's all about who loves who the most.

8 "Bluebeard's Castle" (Season 1, Episode 10)

After removing all obstacles and sometimes people, all Joe wants is to be with the girl he loves. Unfortunately in the season's finale, Beck finds out all the things she shouldn't and Joe has no choice but to lock her away until, in his words, she sees that everything she has done was for her. Things aren't so bad, Beck ends up writing her first great piece of work, even if it does end up being her captors get out of jail free card.

With the first season at its end, it couldn't have ended with more of a bang. The whole time Joe was living his life for this girl he loved. Doing everything for her even if it meant questionable deeds. All for it to end with him alone again. But that's okay as a face from the past comes to greet him in the final moments of the episode, leaving fans with quite the cliffhanger.

7 "A Fresh Start" (Season 2, Episode 1)

Joe changes his name and escapes to Los Angeles with the intention of starting over and making adjustments in order to get away from Candace and the ghosts of his past in New York City. Then, though, he meets Love, his endearing new colleague.

The episode includes a few flashbacks showing discussions between Joe and Candace, his ex-girlfriend who he believed he killed, and things are looking bleak for everyone's favorite stalker. With his new identity and persona, Will Bettelheim, Joe begins to form new relationships, some of which bear an odd resemblance to those he previously had.

6 "Fear and Loathing in Beverly Hills" (Season 2, Episode 8)

By the eighth episode of season 2 things aren't going well for Joe and his new life in L.A. With his landlord, Delilah, as his captive, Joe has no intention of killing her, but that means he once again has to escape his life and start anew somewhere else. However, Love's twin brother Forty throws a wrench in that plan.

After spiking his drink with LSD, the two embark on an unforgettable night with many different things happening, and not all of them good. When Joe ends his night with a particularly horrifying scene, he is forced to reevaluate his entire 'self-improvement' journey he has had in L.A. so far.

5 "P.I. Joe" (Season 2, Episode 9)

After a particularly crazy night that he has no recollection of and an ending that he wishes he could forget, Joe is forced to spend the day running around town trying to retrace his steps. Not willing to believe he would have harmed Delilah, Joe is determined to find out what happened to her.

Things aren't as easy as he comes to realize with Delilah's sister Ellie getting increasingly worried about her sister's whereabouts. As Love tries to calm Ellie down, Candace starts to spill the beans about Joe's sketchy past to Forty, who begins to wonder if Joe isn't who he seems.

4 "Love, Actually" (Season 2, Episode 10)

It may be surprising to have three consecutive episodes on this list, but these three are a full package when it comes to shocks and gasps throughout the series. In the season two finale, fans are left with their jaws on the floor after it is revealed that Love may not be so different from Joe after all.

With Joe thinking it's all over for him and that he has dragged Love down with him, he gets a nasty surprise when she reveals she has a bun in the oven. Forcing him to swallow his feelings for the sake of protecting his child from the monster that is its mother (ironic, isn't it?), Joe forces himself to love Love again.

3 "So I Married an Axe Murderer" (Season 3, Episode 2)

We begin season three with Joe and Love and their new baby boy Henry. After moving to the ideal suburb of Madre Linda for a fresh start, the two realize that they can't easily forget what has happened in their pasts. In the first episode both Joe and Love revert back to their trademark ways. Joe fixates on the neighbor, going as far as making a memento box dedicated to her, and Love kills said neighbor because she posed a threat to her family.

In the second episode, the two try couples therapy after the shock of Love killing again. Suffice it to say it doesn't really work, and their issues may need more than normal counseling.

2 "Red Flag" (Season 3, Episode 9)

While Love spends her time taking care of Sherry and Cary, who she and Joe have locked up in their cage under the bakery, Joe spends his time chasing after the new love of his life, Marienne. Talking her into not giving up on her daughter, Joe indirectly prompts Marienne to leave Madre Linda to follow her daughter who is under the custody of her abusive ex. This makes Joe realize he wants to grab his son and join her.

But first, he has to deal with Love. Love on the other hand starts to doubt Joe's loyalty but ultimately, because of her love for her family, stops at nothing to cover their ever-increasingly dirty tracks. Even attempting to kill her own sidepiece, Theo. Episode nine serves as a beautiful set-up to the season's end, and what a shocking one it is.

1 "What is Love?" (Season 3, Episode 10)

It is safe to say that both Joe and Love have been terribly unhappy all season, and it all boils down to the epic season finale. After Joe took Marienne's custody battle into his own very bloody hands, the town recoils at the news of another murder, Marienne's ex-husband. As Joe looks forward to his new life with Marienne, he loses sight of his wife who is out for revenge.

Many fans were hoping that the show would end with Love killing Joe and the perspective shifting to her, but alas she couldn't outsmart the biggest psychopath in the show. Joe ends their love/hate story with a theatric twist, not only killing his wife but faking his death too. With his son in the custody of one of his few friends in Madre Linda, Joe is free to set out to find Marienne and get the life he thinks he 'deserves' and setting up the events of season four.

