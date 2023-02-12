For the fourth time, Joe Goldberg, played by the charming Penn Badgley, is back on his BS in Netflix’s hit psychological thriller, You. The show about a man that takes the phrase “I would do anything for love” to a new, twisted level premiered back in 2018 and has been stalking viewers’ hearts ever since. But some fans might not know that the show is based on a book series by Caroline Kepnes. While the TV series remains a relatively faithful adaptation, the show’s writers seem to stray more from the books with each new season. These differences, however, are the most significant reason fans should take a page out of Joe’s book (literally) and check out the novels.

RELATED: 'You' Season 4 Review: A Risky Reinvention for Joe Goldberg Pays Off

Joe Is Even Darker in the Books

One of You’s biggest draws is that it gives the audience a front-row seat to Joe’s thoughts. Witty and often brutally honest, Joe thinks things we wish we could say. Mostly, he doesn’t actually say them but covers his thoughts with what he says to manipulate a situation or person into getting what he wants. This is usually affection or a way to cover his tracks and maintain the illusion of an innocent man.

Only some things translate well from book to screen. The basis of screen storytelling is to show, not tell; however, in novels, the story is played out through a character’s thoughts. Due to this fundamental rule, Joe’s thoughts on TV are more elaborate in the novel and thus make him much darker. It’s incredibly similar to another fictional serial killer, Dexter Morgan, who is also darker in the books.

In the books, Kepnes doesn’t hold back on Joe’s incredibly violent and perverse thoughts. Another thing that makes Book Joe darker is the absence of the charismatic performance from Badgley. Both versions of the character share the delusion that their actions are justified, but TV Joe is more remorseful than his novel counterpart and has a stronger desire for change. Joe’s only kill so far in Season 4, for example, was in self-defense. If Book Joe and TV Joe met, they'd probably loathe each other.

Another thing that makes TV Joe not as dark is his stronger hero complex. Season 2 sees him feel the need to look out for a 15-year-old girl named Ellie, played by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. Similarly, in Season 1, Joe rescues his neighbor Paco (Luca Padovan) from his abusive stepfather. These kids aren't in the novels but exist in the show to make Joe more likable. Furthermore, Joe’s backstory on the show about being abused by his mentor Mr. Mooney is missing, taking away more sympathy for the character in the books.

Season Ending vs. Book Ending

Image via Netflix

Speaking of characters who don’t exist in the books, it’s hard not to think about Candace, Joe’s ex-girlfriend who, in Season 1, was believed to be murdered by Joe but instead shows up at the end of the season. This twist probably came as a shock to fans of the novel because, in the first book, Joe does murder Candace. So what happens at the end of the first book if Candace doesn’t return from the dead? A girl does enter the bookshop named Amy Adam (a name TV Candace uses in Season 2). The book ends with her and Joe flirting, hinting that she might be his next “you.”

In You Season 2, the writers take more liberties with the adaptation. Fans of the show who have not read the second book, Hidden Bodies, are in for a parallel universe when they pick up the novel. The book starts with Amy and Joe’s relationship. All seems well until Amy steals about $23,000 worth of rare books from Joe’s bookstore and runs off to Los Angeles. This is what takes Joe to the West Coast. Since there is no Candace to run from, Joe does not go by the name Will Bettelheim, nor does the real Will exist. In fact, in the book, Joe leaves his infamous cage in New York.

One will find the most significant differences in his love interest, played in the series by the tremendously talented Victoria Pedretti. If any fans were left with a sour taste when it comes to chef Love Quinn, they should check out the source material because Love is almost entirely different. In the novel, she has cotton candy hair, and Joe describes her as “the most attractive girl I’ve ever seen in my life” when they meet at Soho House in LA instead of the grocery store in the series. This is because Love is not a chef in her 20s but an aspiring 35-year-old actress.

Love’s parents still own a chain of grocery stores, but it's called The Pantry. Neither Joe nor Love work at the grocery store. Instead, Joe works at a bookstore hoping to catch Amy trying to sell his stolen rare books. To Joe’s dismay, Love takes an acting gig in a film directed and starring a possible old flame who is in love with her.

Image via Netflix

What would Love be without her wild and problematic twin brother? Forty Quinn, brought wonderfully to life by James Scully, had many fans crying, “He deserved better!” after the character’s demise. However, that might not be the case for fans of the book. From disappearing on benders for long extended periods with no communication with his grieving family to ruining a newlywed couple's wedding night with an indecent proposal, Book Forty is just the worst. The worst thing Book Forty does is trick Joe into believing they are co-writers on his screenplays, only to double-cross Joe, selling the scripts to film producer Megan Ellison as his own, striking a multi-picture deal.

One huge difference with the twins comes from a story Love tells Joe in the series about Forty being abused by a babysitter they had, leading to her first kill to protect her brother. In the book, she tells Joe about a puppy they had when they were kids that Forty killed. It’s Forty who has murder tendencies, not Love. In fact, Book Love is not a killer at all! Gasp!

In the novel, Love might not be a killer, but she does accept Joe for who he truly is when he confesses everything to her. She even returns to Peach's home to retreive the mug of urine Joe left behind in the first book as a sign of loyalty. And just like in the series, Love reveals she is pregnant, but just when it seems like the happy ending, Joe is arrested for the murders of Guinevere Beck and Peach Salinger!

Alternate Character Arcs

Image via Lifetime

Peach Salinger is one stuck-up individual. In the show, she is highly suspicious of Joe, adding to the suspense of the season. When reading the first book, fans of the show may be surprised she doesn’t suspect Joe at all, and opposite of Forty Quinn, her book version is less awful than her screen adaptation. In the show, Joe and Peach have a dramatic fight over a gun that Joe wins. In the novel, Joe attacks her on the beach, hitting her head with a rock before filling all her pockets with stones and sending her sinking into the ocean.

Not much is different regarding Beck's fate, but watching and reading it are very different experiences. Since Paco doesn’t exist to give Beck the hint of the hidden area in the ceiling, Book Beck finds Joe’s creepy treasure chest behind a poster in a hole in the wall. From there, almost everything plays out the same. The detail Kepnes puts into Beck’s end is gruesome and heartbreaking. Fans who know it’s coming from the show will still likely find themselves in tears reading about her fight for survival and ultimate demise. To make things a little worse, Book Beck does not die in the basement but ends up on the shop floor, inches away from freedom, having almost made it out.

In Hidden Bodies, once Forty grossly takes credit for Joe’s writing, Joe decides it’s time to get rid of him. The perfect opportunity comes when he tracks Forty on one of his many MIA benders in Las Vegas and lies to the Quinns that he will heroically bring him home. Joe waits for Forty to get high enough that he can drown him in a hot spring. That seems to be it until multiple chapters later; it’s brilliantly revealed Forty has survived. Forty blackmails Joe into writing more scripts for him in return for his silence on the attempted murder. Then in a twist, Forty is hit and killed by a drunk driver. This is very different from TV Forty being suspicious of Joe and being shot by Officer Fincher.

The book and TV versions of Fincher are mostly the same jerk who abuse their power, though Book Fincher might be a bit worse. The beating he gives Joe is cringe-worthy, but it’s how he uses his status as a cop to stalk celebrities since he is an aspiring actor that sets him apart. Joe uses this information to pretend to be Megan Fox to lure Fincher to a house in Mexico, where he tortures Fincher. This enrages the officer so much he accidentally kills himself, hitting his head while trying to escape. Since Love is not a murderer in the books, she isn't the one to kill Delilah. Joe murders Delilah when she learns too late that it’s curtains if you suspect Joe Goldberg. Love does not meet her end in Hidden Bodies, just like her story doesn’t end in Season 2. Instead, Love appears and dies in both versions of the third chapter but in vastly different ways.

Book 3 vs. Season 3 and Beyond

Image via Netflix

Due to Hidden Bodies and Season 2’s very different endings, and the third book in the series, You Love Me, not being published until way into the production of Season 3, very little of the third book is adapted for the show. The third book is about Joe moving to the Pacific Northwest to start over after Love’s family pays his legal fees and bribes him with $4 million to stay away from Love, and their baby named Forty (not Henry like on the show). Joe ends up meeting and falling in love with a woman named Mary-Kay. In Season 3, Joe falls for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle. Other than their names being similar, they both have daughters and are in love with a murderer, but these characters are different.

Love is a main staple of Season 3, but in the third novel, Love is only mentioned when Joe sees her and his son on Instagram. One day she calls him with the promise that he can finally meet his son. When Joe gets there, however, Love pulls a gun on him, demanding he says he loves her. When he refuses, she shoots him in the head before turning the gun on herself, dying after attempting to kill Joe, just like her on-screen version. Somehow, Joe survives, but never gets to meet his son.

In the third book, a private investigator hired by the Quinns named Oliver catches Joe disposing of a body and leverages the money that the Quinns paid Joe to blackmail him into continuous payments to keep quiet. In Season 4, Part 1, Joe meets Elliot, a man sent by Love’s father to kill him. Just like Oliver, he extorts Joe for money he got from the Quinns in exchange for Joe’s life.

It's clear that the books and the show have split into entirely separate storylines. As Book Joe says, “The problem with books is that they end.” The good news is the wait is almost over. You Season 4, Part 2 drops next month on Netflix on March 9, followed by For You and Only You, the fourth book in the Joe Goldberg novels, out on April 13, 2023.