Content Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Netflix show You.You remains one of the most exciting psychological thrillers on Netflix, with the first part of its fourth season revealing that Joe has now assumed a new identity in London as a professor named Jonathan. Now in a new setting, Joe has also acquired a new group of friends

RELATED: Who Are the New Characters in 'You' Season 4?

These new friends are mostly snobbish, wealthy elitists that he despises, but despite their questionable behavior and skewed morals, Joe keeps them close to protect his true identity. To say they are awful would be a gross understatement, as with each encounter, viewers learn more about their dark secrets and their twisted beliefs. But a few are worse than others in the way they treat people, act and approach life.

9 Adam Pratt

Adam, played by Lukas Gage hot off his role as part of the great ensemble cast in season 1 of The White Lotus, is a black sheep of his wealthy family. While his brother is a success, Adam is a drifter who is intent on proving his business sense when he doesn’t have any and isn’t willing to work for it. He owns a club, but it’s just one of many flailing businesses he has run over the years. He isn’t worried, though, because he knows his father will bail him out every time.

Adam is impulsive, indulges in everything he can (including some very specific fetishes), and doesn’t quite understand what to do with himself. While he appears to deeply love his much wealthier girlfriend, it also seems as though he views her as a security blanket should his father ever cut him off.

8 Rhys Montrose

Rhys might seem like the good guy, a rags-to-riches story of a young boy from a troubled home who turned his life around. He wrote a book about his life, attended a prestigious school, and is now working a political angle.

But there’s clearly something wrong with Rhys, who might not be the charming, likable man he presents himself to be. Deep down, there’s a sinking feeling that he’s no better than the others, but masks his awfulness behind a sob story about his past.

7 Malcolm

Even though Malcolm doesn’t last beyond the first episode, it’s quickly apparent that he’s someone worth loathing. He treats people like objects, consistently cheats on his girlfriend with other women, including students, and has a no-care attitude because he believes the world owes him something.

RELATED: Everything You Need To Remember Before Season 4 Of You

A clear narcissist with paintings of himself in his home, he befriends Joe, it seems, mainly to flaunt him in front of his friends as though he’s a new project or charity case. Malcolm didn’t deserve what happened to him, becoming one of the least deserving deaths on You. But he was a downright awful person.

6 Sophie Soo

Sophie is the one friend who might have had a purpose in life. She was going to school and making something of herself until she realized that she could make more money wearing sponsored clothing, make-up and jewelry and posting on social media. Her attitude changed, and she became just as self-centered and spoiled as her friends and former schoolmates.

Even when her brother was killed, Sophie used the funeral and her grief as an opportunity to sign partnership deals with clients and make money. It was sick and twisted, showing her potential to become part of the most hated TV villains.

5 Roald Walker-Burton

Ironically, while Roald comes across as a suave young man, it turns out he’s, in some ways, no better than Joe. He took secret, intimate photos of Kate, who he obsesses over, including under-the-skirt photos. He threatened Joe on numerous occasions and even attempted to kill him, hunting him down like the birds he hunts for sport.

Roald is yet another friend who believes he is better than everyone else and deserving of whatever he wants, when he wants it. When he doesn’t get it, his reaction is to turn to violence and vengeance.

4 Blessing Does Despicable Work

Blessing doesn’t get as much screen time as the others, but she’s no different. A princess, she indulges in drugs and alcohol almost consistently, as do the others. She reacts with no empathy at the knowledge that her friends have been murdered. She cares only about herself and her own well-being. So much so that much of her business involves scamming and taking advantage of vulnerable people, effectively running a pyramid scheme.

RELATED: Underrated Serial Killer Films To Chill Your Bones

When faced with the knowledge that Roald is about to chase Joe down and kill him, she chuckles as if it’s a fun game. She’s another entitled snob who found Gemma’s jokes funny and even played along.

3 Simon Soo

Image via Netflix

Simon’s first words to Joe when introduced were to cut him off and tell him he did not need any more friends and to “call him when one of them died.” It was strangely foreshadowing of what was to happen. Nonetheless, it showed that Simon was not only a lone wolf, creative type, but he was arrogant, too.

What’s more, it was later discovered that the talent Joe began to think he might have actually possessed as an artist was stolen, making him more of a con artist. He took the artwork from his assistants, passed it off on his own, then led them down paths of addiction so no one would ever believe their stories. It was abhorrent behavior from this new toxic TV character.

2 Gemma

In a great show about mostly bad people, Gemma (Eve Austin) manages to be the worst of all of them, with even Kate admitting that her own friend is “vile.” She looks down on everyone beneath her, yet has no discernable talents herself, and has never worked a day in her life. She constantly insults the staff, even forcing one to get onto the grass on all fours so she can shoot a croquet ball through his body and laugh about it.

She had nothing valuable to add to any conversation, and constantly pointed out peoples’ flaws, including Joe. Full of arrogance and haughtiness, Gemma would be nothing without her money.

1 Joe Goldberg / Jonathan Moore

Image via Netflix

Jonathan isn’t technically a new character on the show. It’s still Joe Goldberg. But now, he’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He has assumed a new identity and with it, he’s trying on a new personality as well. He’s seemingly trying to be a better person. That means shying away from obsessing over others and focusing on himself.

Except Jonathan is just as bad. He has killed someone again, chopped up and buried a body, and still provides a running internal monologue of his hatred for just about everyone he comes across. The real Joe is still there. While Jonathan is charming and sweet, he’s also just as troubled as the real man he’s trying not to be.

NEXT: A Risky Reinvention for Joe Goldberg Pays Off in 'You' Season 4