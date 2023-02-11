Content Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Netflix show You.The first half You Season 4 is explosive, ending with the real Joe peeking through the face of his new identity Jonathan, ready to fight back against a new enemy. But that wasn’t the only twist through the thrilling season.

The Netflix psychological thriller, which leaves fans waiting an entire month until the second half of the season (premiering on March 9th), introduced an entirely new setting of London, a new cast of supporting characters and a new persona for Joe. And like with the seasons that came before it, plenty of twists and turns, too.

10 Joe Let Marienne Go

Fans were sure that the second Joe saw Marienne, he would instantly become his obsessive self and refuse to let her go. But this wasn’t the case. Not only did he seem desperate to prove to her that he had changed, but he let his actions do the talking by letting her go.

Even when he was blackmailed to kill her, Joe found a way to save Marienne. He bumped into her, stole her necklace to send as proof that she was supposedly dead, and kept walking. It was a positive twist that showed, in part, why fans sometimes sympathize with serial killers on TV like Joe. Fans were sure Marienne would meet her end at his hand and were shocked when she did not.

9 Love’s Father Suspected Joe Was Still Alive

Joe seemingly pulled off the perfect plan by setting the house ablaze, sending his son to live with Dante and his husband, and disappearing. He even maimed his own feet to leave behind body parts, so it would look as though he had died. Joe also made it look as though Love was guilty for everything that had happened, and he was just collateral damage.

Clearly, Love’s family wasn’t happy with that ending and sent a private detective to search for Joe. It was a surprise that Joe’s marriage to Love and time in California was not entirely behind him.

8 Elliot Cut A Deal With Joe

Fans initially thought that Elliot discovering Joe would lead to one of three things: Joe’s true identity being revealed to his new community, Joe having to face Love’s family or Joe killing Elliot. But surprisingly, the situation didn’t turn out in any of these ways. Elliot knew about a secret bank account Love had, and that Joe had access to it. All he wanted was for that money to disappear and start a new life for himself, and he would tell Love’s father that Joe really was dead. What’s more, he would also present Joe with a passport and an official new identity.

It worked out far too perfectly for Joe, but this moment was yet another that proved things always went his way. Nonetheless, fans had expected to see Elliot become Joe’s victim, not his savior.

7 Adam’s Secret Sexual Proclivities

Adam, played by Lukas Gage, who recently appeared as part of the ensemble cast in season 1 of The White Lotus, instantly came across as a drifter, a young man who loved life and living off his parents’ money. He started business after business, didn’t take care of it, then simply shut it down and started something new after his father bailed him out. Fans completely expected Adam to act the way he acted. But there was one scene in particular that was shocking.

During his investigations, Joe followed Adam into the back kitchen of his club where he witnessed the young man take off his clothes, get on his knees, put on goggles, and excitedly wait for a waiter to talk down to him while urinating on him. It was a scene fans didn’t see coming.

6 Simon Presenting Art As His Own

Joe suspected Simon didn’t have any talent and was simply able to push his art because of his wealthy family. When he went to the gallery event, however, he was surprised to see that Simon’s work was actually impressive. That, in itself, was a twist. Maybe there was some talent in Simon after all.

But the real twist came when it was revealed that, for years, Simon had been stealing the artwork from his assistants and passing it off as his own. He encouraged them to create masterpieces, then slyly left drugs around to influence them to get hooked. By the time they realized what he was doing, it was too late. They were addicts and no one would believe their stories.

5 Nadia Sleeping With Malcolm

Nadia came across as the model student, a smart young woman who loved writing and dissecting the various stories she was learning about in class. But when she took a particular interest in Malcolm’s death, it seemed odd. She was more than just a little distraught that a professor had perished.

It was later revealed that she was sleeping with Malcolm, surprisingly content being one of many women who were. It was unlike Nadia to risk her educational career and potential future for the arrogant, pompous professor. The against-type action left fans bewildered as to whether there is more than meets the eye to Nadia.

4 Kate Falling For Joe

Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie, who has appeared in a number of fun British comedy series, did a complete 180 about Joe and fell for him hard. That might be a predictable storyline, but that she began to pursue him by the end was an interesting twist. It showed just how good Joe was at getting into peoples’ heads and captivating them with his air of mystery. It was a further indication of just how charming and convincing Joe could be that the air of mystery around him was endearing, not terrifying.

Kate didn’t seem like the type of person to fall so easily. Even after seeing what Joe was capable of, including learning that he disposed of Malcolm’s body and knew what to do to get rid of Gemma’s, Kate wasn’t scared off. She was, instead, drawn closer to him.

3 Gemma’s Brutal Death

Fans instantly despised Gemma, who was arrogant, rude and treated those beneath her terribly. But fans didn’t expect that she would wind up dead under mysterious circumstances. At a mansion with her friends, it could only have been one of them who committed the heinous act.

Fans might have expected to see Gemma meet her end eventually. A character like hers never usually lasts through an entire series, especially ones about serial killers. But the discovery of her body and the fact that she was brazenly killed in the middle of the day while others were in the house was jaw-dropping.

2 Joe Saving Roald

Joe had been trying his best to be a better person, but that didn’t mean he was completely innocent. He had already killed one person, Phoebe’s bodyguard. But having to cut up and dispose of his body seemed to disgust him.

But what really surprised fans was what happened with Roald, played by Ben Wiggins who fans might recognize from one of the best fantasy shows of 2022, The Sandman. Rather than let him perish in a fire, which he could easily have done and covered it up, Joe helped the young man escape with him. It was a turning point for the character that, once again, worked in Joe’s favor because he was labeled a hero.

1 Rhys Is The Eat The Rich Killer

The biggest twist in the first half of season 4 of You was the reveal of the Eat the Rich killer’s identity: it was the person everyone least expected, Rhys. A charming and successful young man, Rhys seemingly never got over his terrible childhood and secretly loathed the people he had called university friends.

Some of them were simply getting in the way of his campaign aspirations, and he felt they needed to be removed. What’s more, he now wanted to use Joe as his puppet, fully aware of who he was and suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his previous life. The ending had fans excited and nervous for the second half of the season.

