You has been one of the most popular shows on Netflix since the series left Lifetime for the streamer after Season 1. Based on the book series Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, Season 4 of this quirky horror-thriller was quickly greenlit even before the third season premiered this past October. Now fans have gotten their first look at You Season 4, which has just entered production, via the show's Instagram.

The new image is of the blood-soaked Season 4 film slate with the series' logo. The picture is accompanied by the fun caption, "feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production." John Scott is also directing the current episode they are shooting. Scott has directed three episodes of the series in the past. There are no plot reveals to be found in this picture, but it is just great to know the upcoming season is in production. Also, with the film slate in view, it is safe to assume that Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg is monologuing somewhere nearby.

We don't know much about the fourth season yet, but throughout the first three seasons, You has followed the serial killer Joe Goldberg who has tried to reign in his killer obsessive tendencies. So far, he has been very unsuccessful as he is a hopeless romantic. The last time we saw Joe, he was starting a new life. After killing his equally psychopathic wife Love and setting his house on fire as Taylor Swift's song "Exile" hauntingly played in the background, Joe ended up in Paris.

Given that ending, we can assume this will be the first season set outside the United States. It will be interesting to see Joe experience a kind of fish out of water story, but given that this serial killer never learns, he will probably quickly adapt and find someone new to be obsessed with. Since the series left off in Paris, many fans have been hilariously calling for a crossover with another Netflix show Emily in Paris. Since these shows have two completely different tones, that would be a funny sight to see.

However, in all seriousness, the writers have the difficult task of outdoing themselves. Over the last two seasons, Joe and Love's toxic romance has been some of the most entertaining television in recent memory. The Love twist, particularly at the end of Season 2, is still one of the most shocking revelations in modern television. Now that Love is dead and buried, the show appears to be on a completely different path.

On top of that, a new location also means a new set of characters to see Joe interact with. The cast is slowly coming together, with Luke Gage recently joining the cast as Adam. Now that Season 4 is in production, we will likely hear more casting news soon. There is no release date yet for You Season 4, but Joe Goldberg always finds a way to creep back up on us when we least expect it.

Check out the official You team's Instagram post below:

