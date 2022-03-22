If you’re a fan of Noomi Rapace, live in the Los Angeles are, and like seeing movies before they’re in theaters and for free, you’re about to be very happy. That’s because Collider is partnering up with Focus Features to show You Won't Be Alone at The Landmark theater on March 31st at 7:30pm. In addition, after the screening ends, writer-director Goran Stolevski will participate in a Q&A.

The screening is located at the Westside Pavilion which is 10850 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064.

If you haven’t seen the trailer (which is further down the page), You Won't Be Alone tells the story of a young witch from 19th-century Macedonia who explores life and learns about the world through the bodies of several individuals. As Therese said in her interview intro, "Stolevski weaves a quiet and enchanting story that follows Nevena (Sara Klimoska) from birth to rebirth as a witch and watches as the young woman explores the agrarian life of villagers. Blending elements of horror and slice-of-life, Stolevski tackles several aspects of humanity as Nevena jumps from body to body." You Won’t Be Alone also stars Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, and Sara Klimoska.

If you'd like to attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I want to see You Won't Be Alone.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name, and if you will be bringing a guest.

We’ll be accepting emails until 8am PT on Monday, March 28th, and we’ll contact the people that won free tickets soon after.

