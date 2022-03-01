Focus Features' upcoming witchy horror film, You Won't Be Alone, has just received a slew of new images. The festival darling stars Noomi Rapace as a shape-shifting witch at odds with her own existence. The film serves as the feature debut of Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski. You Won't Be Alone is set to hit theaters in April.

The three new images depict different incarnations of Nevena, the lead protagonist of the film. One photo shows Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star Rapace in tattered clothes and covered in dirt, equipped with glowingly crisp picture quality. Another image showcases Nevena's original form, as actress Sara Klimoska glares from behind her shoulder at Anamaria Marinca's character, who serves as a cold motherly figure to Nevena. The third image depicts Alice Englert as the final incarnation of Nevena, dressed in 19th-century garb and getting some work done out in a field, showcasing the film's picturesque cinematography.

In January, You Won't Be Alone had its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition section. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics and currently holds a fresh score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film's initial trailer was released at the end of 2021, revealing an epic horror fairy tale. Much of the film's dialogue is in Macedonian, following the modern trend of historical accuracies being depicted in horror films starting with The Witch.

Rapace, who just starred in A24's folk horror film Lamb and Netflix's The Trip, is finding herself becoming something of a horror icon as of late. The visionary actress will next be seen in the upcoming thriller films Black Crab, The Price, and Assassin Club.

You Won't Be Alone will hit theaters on April 1, 2022. Check out the rest of the new stills below.

Here's the official synopsis for You Won't Be Alone:

"Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, You Won't Be Alone follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human."

