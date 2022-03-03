Focus Features has released a new trailer for You Won’t Be Alone, the critically acclaimed debut feature of writer and director Goran Stolevski. Starring Noomi Rapace, the movie follows the story of a shape-shifting witch as she tries to find meaning in her life while pretending to be human.

The new trailer focus on the different women who play the role of the witch Nevena. While Sara Klimoska brings the witch's original form to life, Rapace and Alice Englert play the same character as she uses the corpses of the dead to transform herself, take the place of humans, and explore the pleasures of life. Amidst images sometimes horrific and sometimes highly erotic, the new trailer highlights the raving reviews You Won't Be Alone got after premiering in 2022’s Sundance Film Festival.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much about You Won't Be Alone’s plot, but the folk nature of the tale is plastered all over each frame, bringing it close to Robert Eggers’ The VVitch. In a similar fashion, You Won't Be Alone’s trailer promises the film explores female identity and sexual desire, connecting the legends of witches with the struggle to figure out who you are in a world that condemns your existence. It’s an engaging premise, and by the looks of it You Won't Be Alone uses the best aspects of the horror language to discuss what makes humans thick.

You Won't Be Alone also features Anamaria Marinca as a bizarre mother figure for Nevena, Carloto Cotta, and Félix Maritaud. While this is the first feature of Stolevski, the director has already helmed some successful shorts, with 2017's Would You Look at Her winning Sundance's Short Filmmaking Award. You Won't Be Alone is produced by Kristina Ceyton and Sam Jennings.

You Won't Be Alone will hit theaters on April 1. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for You Won’t Be Alone:

Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, You Won’t Be Alone follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.

