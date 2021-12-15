An official trailer for the upcoming Sundance Film You Won't Be Alone is out now, showing a horrifying yet emotional tale of a kidnapped girl cursed to become a witch whose curiosity drives her to live and learn among humans by killing and stealing the flesh of others. The film is set to debut at Sundance in January before a wider theater premiere on April 1, 2022.

Written and directed by Goran Stolevski, You Won't Be Alone stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) as the spooky witch taking the bodies of others to learn about being human. Taken as a small baby, she grows up without any proper knowledge of human life and, upon accidentally killing a peasant woman, realizes she has the power to take another's shape. The trailer shows her living through the body of the woman, experiencing life's trials and joys. We see her experience abuse, love, pleasure, happiness, and eventually death. Though her flesh dies, the witch lives on and she moves on to live another life played by another actor.

The trailer balances horror and emotion in equal measure, showing the witch not simply as some malevolent being looking to curse the innocent 19th-century Macedonian townsfolk, but as a curious onlooker who simply wants to know how they function. Although advertised as a supernatural horror thriller, it looks to have a number of powerful moments as the witch jumps from life to life and becomes more familiar with the meaning of humanity.

You Won't Be Alone features Rapace, Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, and Sara Klimoska as its stars. It's the feature debut for Stolevski who, to this point, has mostly made short films. He's found success in his shorts though, with 2017's Would You Look at Her winning Sundance's Short Filmmaking Award. His first feature film is produced by Kristina Ceyton and Sam Jennings and was picked up by Focus Features.

Check out the You Won't Be Alone trailer and poster below for a look at the witch and how she learns to live as a human:

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, YOU WON’T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.

