Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most recognizable scream queens, establishing her presence as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise as well as appearing in 80s cult classics such as The Fog and Prom Night. Her characters are often headstrong and determined in the face of adversity, and that’s what makes them so compelling to root for. Although on the screen, Curtis’ performances are brave, in reality, she does not like being scared at all. In fact, one of the most iconic villains of the Disney renaissance period left her terrified.

Jamie Lee Curtis Was Scared by A Magical Disney Villain

Image via 20th Century Studios

Although on the screen, Jamie Lee Curtis is known for coming face-to-face with evil with no fear. In reality, she actually scares really easily and tends to avoid the horror genre. In an interview with NME, she stated “There’s nothing (she) likes about being scared." Even though it seems like a joke, and she admits that it always gets a laugh when she tells people, her on-screen characters couldn’t be further from her off-screen personality. She even admits that “she sings songs to (herself) when things get terrifying."

However, it’s not just horror that scares the scream queen, the Disney classic Aladdin also left a lasting impact, with the actress describing the scene where Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) transforms at the movie’s climax with “the red eyes” as particularly terrifying. The scene occurs after Jafar has stolen the lamp and is now the genie’s master, granting him full control of his wish-making ability. He first wishes to become sultan, but Jasmine (Linda Larkin) and her father refuse to bow to him. This leads him to wish to become the most powerful sorcerer in the world, believing this will make him unstoppable. It is not simply Jafar's rise to power that is difficult to watch, but Aladdin (Scott Weinger) begging the Genie (Robin Williams) to stop whilst knowing that he has no control over his actions. Jafar has corrupted a character that the audience has grown so fond of due to his playful nature. It is a terrifying turn of events. With his new-found power, Jafar transforms into a giant snake with piercing red eyes towering over Aladdin. He traps Aladdin by wrapping his tail around him, and the situation feels completely hopeless.

It’s Not Surprising Jamie Lee Curtis Found Jafar Scary

Close

Jamie Lee Curtis is likely not alone in fearing Jafar, his fantastical nature makes him extremely threatening and seemingly undefeatable. Although many Disney movies utilize magic, sometimes for good and sometimes for evil, there is something so vast about the powers within Aladdin. The ability to use magic through wishes means the character does not feel bound to reality and the only limit is their own imagination. When this power is in the hands of Jafar, he doesn’t hold back on his malicious pain to gain control. The visceral imagery of Jasmine trapped in an hourglass with sand falling on her is genuinely frightening and helpless.

Aladdin utilizes perception and size, using supersized versions of things to make the characters feel small and consequently in danger. Jafar’s desire for power manifests in the sheer size of the creatures he shapeshifts into. It is a stark contrast to the way the genie had been shapeshifting earlier in the movie, which makes it all the more terrifying. The snake-version of Jafar that scared Jamie Lee Curtis so much is menacing and overbearing; with one of his teeth being bigger than Aladdin. This distortion makes Jafar feel unnaturally strong. His final transformation into a genie shows his truest form, his red coloration, yellow glowing eyes, and menacing face purely manifested from the evil within him. Even with Disney’s signature happy ever after, the final battle between Jafar and Aladdin is sinister and tense. There’s no denying Aladdin’s supernatural qualities create an intense fear factor - so much so that it terrifies Jamie Lee Curtis.

Aladdin is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

