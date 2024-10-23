Netflix announced just yesterday that it had officially given the greenlight for a second season of its hit anthology show Beef, and 24 hours later, we now know another name that will be joining the adventure. Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung has been cast in a major role in the show's second season, according to Deadline. She will star in Season 2 alongside the A-list quartet of Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny.

Plot details for Season 2 of Beef are mostly hidden, but a basic overview is known. While Season 1 starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two people whose lives spiral out of control after a road rage incident, Season 2 will potray the world of the wealthy and privileged. It will begin with a young couple, played by Spaeny and Melton, that witnesses an alarming fight between their boss (Isaac) and his wife (Mulligan), according to a logline from Netflix. This will trigger chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner, played by Youn.

Beef Season 2 will feature eight episodes and as with Season 2, will feature creator Lee Sung Jing back in the driver's seat as showrunner and executive producer. The series is a collaboration between Netflix and indie production house-turned Hollywood mega studio A24. While Yeun and Wong won't star in Season 2, they will executive produce alongside Jake Schreier.

Youn is Known for 'Minari'

For Youn, Beef will mark the latest chapter in a stellar career for the actress, who has become one of South Korea's most lauded performers. While Youn has been well-known in her home country for decades, she gained further recognition overseas with her role in Minari. Youn starred in the Lee Isaac Chung-directed film as a grandmother who attempts to adapt to American life after moving to the United States to take care of her grandkids. Youn - and the film - received widespread acclaim, with Youn winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. This made her the first Korean to win an Oscar for acting.

Youn won't be unfamiliar to those on the Beef set, as Minari also starred Yeun and was an A24 film. She hasn't been slowing down, either; Youn has starred in several Korean films since Minari and can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ drama series Pachinko, which follows a Korean family over the generations during the course of the 20th century. The show's second season is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.

No release window for Beef Season 2 has been announced. You can catch up on the first season of Beef now on Netflix.

Beef Two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. Release Date Creator Lee Sung Jin Distributor Netflix Cast Steven Yeun , Ali Wong , David Choe , Young Mazino , Joseph Lee , Patti Yasutake Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Main Characters Danny Cho, Amy Lau, Isaac, Paul, George, Fumi Producer Jes Anderson, Savey Cathey, Alexander H. Gayner, Matthew Medlin, Jake Schreier Production Company A24, Universal Remote Sfx Supervisor Jeremy Hays Expand

