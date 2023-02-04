With BookTok and Bookstagram recommending amazing novels to add to your TBR pile, many are finding themselves loving a book so much so that an adaptation is a must. When a novel provides beautifully constructed characters that you can cast in your mind, and gives a plot that keeps you wanting more, movie adaptations are high on the wish-list. Of these, young adult fiction (YA for short) is becoming a popular category of books to enjoy for those of all ages. Simple enough in concepts, but captivating enough in its core, many young adult fictions have found astonishing success through their movie adaptations - some of which include Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, and The Fault In Our Stars.

Book-to-movie adaptations are risky territory that can leave readers angered or divided in a competition for the better medium - book or movie. There can be a multitude of reasons why there end up being differences between a movie adaptation and their original novel. Some aspects of the plot may be too controversial for the screen; or unattainable in terms of the capabilities of special effects. Sometimes the book encapsulates too much for the running time of a typical movie, or spends time setting up the climax through mundane descriptions of events that would lose the attention span of an audience. However, there are always similarities and disparages with movie adaptations, which is what keeps fans wanting them to happen.

1 'Once'

Set in German-occupied Europe 1942, Once by Morris Gleitzman teeters into the historical fiction realm by its stunning use of a coming-of-age story, embedded with the innocence of a young Jewish bookish boy who is unaware of the cruelties that close in on him. Left at an orphanage for almost four months, Felix believes that his book-selling parents are in danger because of the Nazi’s burning books; so he runs away to find them. Along the way, he rescues the young Zelda from her burning house, and takes her under his wing across Poland, encountering many dangers along the way. Felix’s journey is heartwarming and eye-opening; making it the perfect candidate for adaptation.

Numerous great films about the Holocaust have garnered a wide audience - from Schindler’s List to Son Of Saul - but very few explore a child’s perspective and coerced journey into adulthood as they navigate the Nazi regime; where Once has the potential to tug at heartstrings in the same way as The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.

2 'The House In The Cerulean Sea'

A desolate man finds it in his heart to accept a band of endearing children and another man who shows him the way to seeing past appearances - this is the core concept of The House In The Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune. Following Linus - a social worker who oversees child well-being at orphanages - the book traverses through Linus’ work at a classified orphanage holding six ‘dangerous’ children, cared for by the charming Arthur, who would do anything to see to their safety. As Linus learns more about the children and Arthur, his mission to determine the orphanage’s merit according to his work’s standards becomes compromised with the knowledge of secrets, and his newfound connection towards those who reside at Marsyas Island Orphanage.

Giving off similar vibes to Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, The House In The Cerulean Sea celebrates children with unique personalities, and, at the same time, presents a queer love story in a fantasy genre - a distinctive mixture that presents an entertaining premise given the chance for adaptation.

3 'I'll Give You The Sun'

I’ll Give You The Sun by Jandy Nelson is a beloved young adult book that has won several awards - from the 2015 Printz Award to the Josette Frank Award; giving a good reason as to why the book should be adapted to the screen! Noah and Jude are twins who could not be further apart from each other; where their clashing personalities divides and spirals them into a fierce competition of sibling rivalry for the attention of their mother. The twin’s younger years is from the point of view of Noah, who wrestles with keeping his mother from discovering Jude’s amazing abilities as an artist, and his identity as a homosexual, leading him to destroy his relationship with his lover and his mother.

The older years are then explored through the eyes of Jude, who experiences a deep sense of grief and loss of direction in her life, which leads her back to her brother. A movie following two twins through their respective perspectives on their lives creates an interesting and unique narrative, which audiences would appreciate watching.

4 'We Set The Dark On Fire'

We Set The Dark On Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia is a romance/coming-of-age story embroiled in a poltical mess. A Latinx young woman battles between a life of oppression and a life of resistance as her years at the Medio School for Girls close, marking her transition into marriage after years of studying to either raise children or manage a household. Dani, at the top of her class, feels the unrelenting pressure of keeping her true origins a secret, or she will be sent back to the life of poverty her parents risked everything to remove her from.

When she graduates, she is assigned to one of Medio’s most powerful family as one of two wives, where she meets an unkind former school-mate Carmen. When her status as an illegal member of the upper-class is threatened by members of the resistance, Dani is forced to turn against her husband by feeding the resistance information about his family. Meanwhile, Dani and Carmen become closer, making Dani’s faithfulness harder to be drawn to one side. A subdued version of the patriarchal-enforced stratifications in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, an adaptation of We Set The Dark On Fire could create the same spark.

5 'The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time'

The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time by Mark Haddon is a visceral story that sees protagonist Christopher embark on a wild goose chase after he finds the dead body of his neighbor’s dog, Wellington. Unable to see past numbers, patterns and predictability, Christopher struggles to understand the circumstances surrounding the murder, and so he writes a fictional book about his findings along the way.

With the interrogation of those close to the dog, Christopher uncovers more secrets then he set out to find. Furthermore, an adaptation of The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-time would propel on-screen representation of an autistic person in a positive direction, and in fact, the plot and characterization naturalizes the condition rather than portray it as a disability.

6 'Break The Fall'

Following the strength and determination of gymnast Audrey, Break The Fall by Jennifer Iacopelli is a sports fiction novel that embodies a make-it-or-break-it attitude; a perfect rising tension fit for a movie! Recovered from a major spinal surgery a year ago that could’ve torn her from her dreams, Audrey is set to head to the Olympics with her team when they are shocked by a revelation regarding their esteemed coach. Battling her physical pain and the risk of a team split, Audrey must learn when to push through, and when to say that enough is enough.

Making an important commentary on sexual assault, teamwork, and overcoming adversity, the book navigates the morality of self-sacrifice and trust, and is both enlightening and heartwarming. Break The Fall could easily encompass a badass band of women to portray the fierce characters in the book if it became adapted; following in the likes of films like Whip It and Stick It.

7 'I Wish You All The Best'

I Wish You All The Best by Mason Deaver is a survival story about Ben - who recently came out as non-binary - who is faced with a life of rejection and isolation when their parents refuse to accept their identity, kicking them out of the house. Moving in with their estranged sister, Hannah, and her partner Thomas, Ben struggles with anxiety and keeping their identity private, keeping private at their new school. But, when Nathan extends a hand in friendship, Ben’s walls eventually break down, and their friendship begins to blossom into something more.

An adaptation that could mark a significant inclusion into the representation of non-binary people in film, I Wish You All The Best could be both a beautiful love story and a marker of helping in naturalizing LGBTQI+ representation in film, the same way it is slowly doing so in the world of books.

8 'The Catcher In The Rye'

One of the most infamous and beloved novels in the fictional world, The Catcher In The Rye by J.D Salinger details an array of complex issues inside its stream-of-consciousness writing style; from alienation and identity to teenage rebellion and innocence. Holden Caulfield interweaves his past and current experiences into his narration as he draws away from everyone, falling deeper into a depression as he navigates through his city, aimlessly trying to find some type of connection, only to ruin it with his anguish.

The Catcher In The Rye has had many attempts at adaptations, with none falling fruitful. J.D Salinger refused to sell the rights to the novel because he firmly believed that no one could do the material justice, and the thought of Holden’s first-person point-of-view in the novel would sound contrived in a voiceover style many movies use during the adaptation process. With a film so sought after to be made into an adaptation, The Catcher In The Rye onscreen would certainly be welcomed.

9 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder'

A riveting murder mystery that takes place five years after the murder case had been solved and closed, A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson is a thrilling read, and would make for a captivating adaptation for those who find interest in the why of murders (and those who loved Pretty Little Liars or Thirteen Reasons Why). Andie Bell was a schoolgirl murdered by Sal Singh, who admitted to her murder before he died of suicide. However, Pippa reopens the case as a part of her final year project, and enlists the help of Sal’s brother Ravi, and the case turns from a body search to proving Sal’s innocence. As the list of suspects grows longer, Pippa’s life becomes more in danger.

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder would be a great addition to the young adult genre of films, holding similar vibes to the small town murder mystery of Jasper Jones.

10 'Unwind'

Unwind by Neal Shusterman is a political and sociological novel that depicts the consequences of a world where the Second Civil War manifested into a blurred line on abortion rights - where children aged 13-18 years old could be sent to be ‘unwound’. This process involved children being sent to harvest camps to have their body parts separated for future use, justified through the idea that since 99.4% of the body is used, those children technically do not die, because their body parts will live on forever.

Unwind centers around three children - Connor, Risa and Levi - who are on their way to be unwound, trying to hide until they’re 18 to escape their fate. Bringing forth dystopian themes akin to The Hunger Games and The Handmaid’s Tale, Unwind presents a world not too far into the near future, filled with horror and a tale for survival in a world where the government enforces cruelty.

