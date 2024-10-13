While there’s always going to be blowback for any “nepo babies” that find consistent work in Hollywood, Jason Reitman has received a significant amount of criticism during the lead-up to his upcoming historical comedy thriller Saturday Night. While Reitman’s films Juno and Up in the Air both received Best Picture nominations at the Academy Awards, his subsequent work on Men, Women, and Children, Labor Day, Tully, The Front Runner, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been met with more significant criticism. The overriding flaw with Reitman’s work tends to be that he offers fairly safe, unchallenging depictions of the human condition that are wrapped up a little bit too neatly. While it’s perhaps a bit unfair to say that the worst thing he is guilty of is making pleasant (and largely competent) crowdpleasers, Reitman took on a far darker character study with his underrated 2011 film Young Adult.

What Is 'Young Adult' About?

Young Adult centers on a narcissistic author of young adult novels who tries to return to her hometown of Mercury in an attempt to reunite with her high school crush. Mavis Gary (Charlize Theron) was once considered to be a rising star within the literary world, but her reputation has suffered greatly due to some personal setbacks; Mavis is now divorced, deeply in trouble with addiction issues, and preparing for her once-popular series to be canceled. Mavis still considers high school to be the time in her life in which she “peaked,” and expects that her ex-boyfriend Buddy Slade (Patrick Wilson) will come back to her immediately. The only issue is that Buddy is now happily married to his wife Beth (Elizabeth Reaser), who has just given birth to their daughter. Everyone in Mercury has seemingly forgotten about Mavis entirely, except for Matt (Patton Oswalt), who had been a victim of a hate crime when the two were in high school together.

Young Adult is a dark comedy in the sense that every situation is excruciatingly awkward, as Mavis has a completely warped perception of how she will be perceived. It’s implied that the reason that Mavis has been so successful at writing novels for teenage girls is that she is still in a state of arrested development, and has not moved past the desires and fantasies that she had as a teenager. Mavis is still clinging on to the idea that she and Buddy are soul mates, and that it is noble to “save” him from what would surely be a dull life with Beth. However, it comes to Mavis’ great shock that Buddy is actually very happy, and excited about becoming a father. Buddy has matured in a way that Mavis never has, and is looking for a source of stability that she would never be able to provide him with.

'Young Adult' Explores Narcissism and Trauma

Young Adult explores a toxic character without passing judgment on her, as it shows that Mavis has experienced significant trauma that led her into the unruly state that she is in. While perhaps some time in therapy could have allowed Mavis to recognize where her insecurities lie, she is so prideful and unwilling to accept help from others that she has dug herself only deeper into a hole that she may not be able to escape from. One of the strongest scenes in the film comes when a humiliated Mavis asks for Matt’s help as she recovers from an injury. Although initially, Mavis justifies this as giving Matt the “opportunity” to help someone who is clearly more well-adjusted, it ends up being an instance where she doesn’t know how to admit that she is struggling.

Young Adult has a level of ambiguity that is missing in many of Reitman’s other films, which often seem to spoon-feed their messages directly to the viewers. Although it is implied that Mavis has ended her fictional book series by giving her protagonist a new path forward, it’s unclear if her own life will go the same way. With its caustic characters, cynical perspective on growing older, and delicately handled discussion about mental health, Young Adult is proof that Reitman is a far more ambitious storyteller than he is sometimes dismissed as.

