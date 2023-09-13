Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Ahsoka' Episode 5The Star Wars universe continues to grow and expand with new actors joining the fray. With the fifth episode of Disney+'s Ahsoka, we see a new actor play an established character that fans of the ongoing franchise are more than familiar with. Not only does Ahsoka see the grand return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, but we also see a young version of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano come to life with Ariana Greenblatt taking on the role. Young Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) is something Star Wars fans have seen plenty of in animation form with shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Still, Ariana Greenblatt's portrayal of the character marks the first time the Clone Wars-era version of the character has ever appeared in live-action, making it quite a big deal for hardcore Star Wars enthusiasts. Now that young Ahsoka Tano has officially made her live-action debut, some may be wondering who is the actor Ariana Greenblatt and why does she looks so gosh darn familiar. Well, if you were one of the millions of people who saw the biggest theatrical feature film of 2023, as well as one of Marvel's biggest films ever, there's a good chance you've seen her before.

Who Is Ariana Greenblatt?

A wildly successful child actress, Ariana "Ari" Greenblatt was born in New York City on August 27, 2007. The entertainment industry turns in the Greenblatt family, as her paternal grandparents are Tony Award-winning Broadway producers Kenneth D. Greenblatt and Sandra B. Greenblatt. Her acting career has clearly caught the attention of many in the entertainment industry, being featured on the "Top 30 Stars Under 18" list by The Hollywood Reporter as well as the "Top Stars to Watch in 2023" list by IMDb.

What Did Ariana Greenblatt Star in Before 'Ahsoka'?

Image via Warner Bros.

In 2015, Ariana Greenblatt started what would end up being a highly fruitful relationship with the Walt Disney Company. She started this with a brief but memorable appearance on the Disney Channel sitcom Liv and Maddie. She would collaborate with Disney much more in the future, but not before having her feature film debut as Lori in A Bad Moms Christmas. The raunchy and successful holiday sequel was certainly a big get, but that pales in comparison to the next feature film Greenblatt would star in. The movie only ended up being one of the biggest superhero films of all time, Avengers: Infinity War, where she played the small yet vital role of Young Gamora who has multiple significant conversations with Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Following Infinity War, Greenblatt then received a major starring role as Daphne Diaz in another hit Disney Channel sitcom, Stuck in the Middle. The family show is often referred to as the star-launching vehicle of Wednesday and Scream VI star Jenna Ortega, whom Greenblatt starred opposite as her on-screen sister. Greenblatt's feature film career also showed no signs of slowing down either, as she would also star as Julia in The One and Only Ivan, Minnow in Love and Monsters, Matilda in Awake, and Young Nina in In the Heights. Greenblatt is also no stranger to voiceover work, as she also stars as Young Velma in Scoob! and as Tabitha in The Boss Baby 2: Family Business.

2023 in particular, has been a great year for Ariana Greenblatt, and it's not just because she stars as the younger version of Ahsoka Tano. First, she had a lead role in 65, where she starred alongside another Star Wars alumnus, Adam Driver. There, Greenblatt's character of Koa was a young child from the future who, along with Driver's character, had to survive an ancient version of Earth that is rampant with deadly dinosaurs. Perhaps Greenblatt's largest role to date is her part in what is now one of the highest-grossing films ever made, Barbie. In the monster hit of the Summer, Greenblatt played the jaded teenager of Sasha, who completely forsakes the ditzy world of its titular protagonist for what she sees as projecting harmful stereotypes against women.

How Does Ariana Greenblatt Appear as Young Ahsoka Tano?

Image via Disney+

Ariana Greenblatt's debut as young Ahsoka Tano begins in Episode 5 of Ahsoka, titled "Shadow Warrior". Here, Rosario Dawson's older version of Ahsoka is trapped in the World Between Worlds, where she meets and speaks with her old master Anakin Skywalker for the first time in years. However, the reunion doesn't go as Ahsoka expected when Anakin initiates a duel with his apprentice, sending her to the depths of the mysterious realm. When Ahsoka wakes up in a pinkish haze, she notices that she's the much younger age she was when she was a combatant in the Clone Wars. Before she knows it, she's surrounded by Clone Troopers on all sides, even seeing her master in the same armor he wore during the Clone Wars. As Ahsoka relives this difficult time of her life, she also sees the damage this had on the Clone Troopers, including her close friend Captain Rex (Temuera Morrison).

Later, Ahsoka relives one of the last battles of the Clone Wars, the Siege of Mandalore. Here, Ahsoka once led a battalion of troops against the rogue forces of Darth Maul (Sam Witwer). As fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars know, this event took place mere hours before Order 66 was enacted and Ahsoka's troops turned on her against their will. After Anakin sees this battle for the first time, he tests Ahsoka one last time with a duel against his darker half.

What's Next for Ariana Greenblatt?

The next major project that Ariana Greenblatt is attached to pertains to the current video game adaptation boom the industry is a part of. That of course, is the long-awaited Borderlands film from director Eli Roth, where Greenblatt will reportedly be playing the fan-favorite juvenile delinquent, Tiny Tina. Greenblatt was also reportedly attached to reprise her role as young Velma in the now-canceled Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.