It's been clear for quite some time that Marvel Studios has been building up to a Young Avengers film or show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was even teased at the end of The Marvels when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) approached Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) about getting a team together in a scene reminiscent of the first-ever MCU post-credit scene that kickstarted the entire cinematic universe.

While some may underestimate the Young Avengers and feel like the MCU would need to do a lot of groundwork before introducing them, the team has some heavy hitters on standby for when it eventually forms. Indeed, many potential members of the young-adult team are already established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including some that are very powerful and not to be trifled with, meaning they'll need an equally powerful foe to go against. These are the ten best potential Young Avengers already in the MCU, ranked by how good of an impression they've made and how useful they would be in the potential team.

10 Cassie Lang/Stature

Played by Kathryn Newton

Image via Marvel Studios

Fans speculated for quite some time that, somehow, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) was going to eventually take up her comic book mantle, Stature. So, when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania came around, lackluster as it was, fans were pleased to see her finally take up the hero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cassie won't just be adding her size-shifting abilities to the team; she's also quite intelligent. Being so close to Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), Cassie has picked up quite a bit of their knowledge. Not only will she be an asset in physical power, but also intellect, which she already displayed in her movie's thrilling final battle.

9 Eli Bradley/Patriot

Played by Elijah Richardson

Image via Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) isn't the only person who can carry the legacy of Captain America. First appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson) is an essential member of the Young Avengers in the Marvel Comics universe. Within the pages, Eli Bradley took a power-enhancing drug before eventually getting permanent powers through a blood transfusion from his grandfather, Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly).

Not only is his origin story with drug usage very compelling and topical, but his superhero counterpart, Patriot, is an essential member of the Young Avengers and carries on the complex legacy of Isaiah Bradley. His backstory also makes him feel unique and different from a classic Captain America-style story and allows for some insightful commentary.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Release Date March 19, 2021 Seasons 1 Writers Derek Kolstad , Malcolm Spellman , Michael Kastelein , Dalan Musson , Josef Sawyer

Watch on Disney+

8 Tommy Maximoff/Speed

Played by Jett Klyne

Image via Marvel Studios

The Maximoff brothers are also cornerstone members of the Young Avengers. As it is right now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is lacking a prominent speedster. While Eternals brought Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) into the fold, they seem to be nowhere to be found, and their sequel has seemingly been canceled.

Tommy Maximoff (Jeff Klyne) is the perfect candidate to fill the hole his uncle left after his death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is especially true because, at the end of the acclaimed Agatha All Along, his brother, Billy (Joe Locke), guides his lost soul into a new body, meaning Tommy is out there somewhere. The Young Avengers project would be perfect for him to make his first appearance. With speed on his side, Tommy would be a very powerful member to have because speedsters are pretty darn strong.

7 Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Played by Iman Vellani

Image via Marvel Studios

Thanks to the end of The Marvels, it seems as if Kamala has already taken action in trying to gather a team. With her ability to make objects, weapons, platforms, and more with her Hard Light, Ms. Marvel can provide not only a great offense but a defense, too. Not to mention, with the Quantum Bands on her side, she has a form of clairvoyance.

Ms. Marvel also has a close connection with the ever-powerful Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who could provide the team with potential resources and even guidance, especially considering the most likely candidate to be their den mother is famous for killing her coven. Captain Marvel has provided Ms. Marvel with a lot of experience, as well, meaning Kamala could make for a great leader through lessons from her favorite superhero.

Ms. Marvel Release Date June 8, 2022 Creator Bisha K. Ali Cast Iman Vellani , Matt Lintz , Zenobia Shroff , Yasmeen Fletcher Seasons 1

Watch on Disney+

6 Skaar

Played by Will Deusner

Image via Marvel Studios

While he's only appeared for a few seconds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Skaar (Will Deusner) is already a great fit for the Young Avengers. Every team needs a tank and who better than the son of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)? While his hairline might not be strong, there's no doubt that the young Hulk is an absolute powerhouse.

Skaar was also born in Sakaar, making him a total outsider to life and customs on Earth. He'd provide a great fish-out-of-water storyline, with the team having to teach him how to lean on others. But another plus to his otherworldly origins is that thanks to life on Sakaar, he's pretty much guaranteed to be an incredible warrior. If they're looking for muscle, the Young Avengers will find it in his young green teen. The only issue would be that Skaar might be too similar to another of the Young Avengers' most iconic members, Hulkling, which might be somewhat confusing.

Watch on Disney+

5 Axl Heimdallson

Played by Kieron L. Dyer

Image via Marvel Studios

Power doesn't just come from physical strength, and Axl Heimdallson (Kieron L. Dyer) is perfect proof. The son of Heimdall (Idris Elba) could bring a whole new type of might to the Young Avengers team. While he may not be much of a fighter (yet), Axl has the same ability his father once had: Absolute Senses, which allow him to project what he's seeing into someone's mind and use it as a telepathic link.

If necessary, Axl can connect the Young Avengers and provide essential information, making him a perfect scout. If there's one thing that could be more powerful than muscles, it's knowledge, and the young Heimdallson has the best access to it. Axl could make for a crucial member of the next Marvel Cinematic Universe team, even if he's not necessarily on many fans' radars.

4 Kid Loki

Played by Jack Veal

Image via Marvel Studios

Just because Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is now the the God of Stories, the character shouldn't be counted out of being a primary part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet. In the first season of Loki, audiences got to meet a Kid Loki (Jack Veal) from another universe, and it just so happens that Kid Loki was a main member of the Young Avengers for a time.

The younger iteration of the God of Mischief could easily be integrated into the MCU's version of the Young Avengers. Possessing the same magic Loki once had, Kid Loki automatically would be one of the most powerful members of the new team. This young man could also provide some great tension and conflict, especially considering just how untrustworthy any version of Loki can be.

Loki Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston , Owen Wilson , Gugu Mbatha-Raw , Richard E. Grant Seasons 2

3 Love

Played by India Rose Hemsworth

Image via Marvel Studios

Love (India Rose Hemsworth) may be the youngest on the list, but she's not one to be doubted. Not only does she now wield the extremely powerful Stormbreaker, but she has the power to manipulate cosmic energy, too, shooting optic blasts from her eyes at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. Her status as the adopted daughter of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will do numbers in her battle abilities, as well.

As the youngest potential member of the Young Avengers, Love could definitely serve as the "little kid" of the group. She'd bring a great contrast, as many probably would underestimate her, even though she holds incredible strength. Love's childlike personality and immaturity could bring a whole new dynamic to the team that would shift things up a bit.