It’s almost time for The Kardashians and The Real Housewives to make room in the reality TV shelf, because royalty is coming. Young, Famous & African is a new unscripted series that provides a glimpse into the lives of some of Africa’s richest young people. As the series is about to drop in just a week, Netflix took to Twitter to introduce the cast in various short clips.

The first one revealed is Khanyi Mbau, a South African actor, producer, and life coach who lives in Sandton, the area with the most expensive square mile in Johannesburg. Mbau was labeled a “gold-digger” after marrying a man 31 years her senior, but time proved she enjoys the age difference. Mbau calls herself a “cougar” and dates younger people. She also revealed she has strong views on men, and states they are like the police: they exist to protect and serve.

Up next is Diamond Platinumz, who greatly enjoys his young, African and famous status. The Tanzanian is a superstar who doesn’t shy away from scandals – also he doesn’t mind the exposure of having his life followed by over 13 million people. Another superstar introduced in the clips is Swanky Jerry, the self-proclaimed god of fashion and personal stylist who dresses the richest people in the continent.

Zari the Boss Lady isn’t even remotely ashamed of splurging, since she thinks that’s the point of working so hard. She has five kids, and two of them are from her former marriage with Diamont Platinumz. The ex-couple made headlines when Diamond cheated on Zari and spoke bluntly about doing it. Despite the scandal, both she and Diamond reveal they aren’t bitter exes and get along quite well.

Annie Macaulay Idibia enters a room and is very aware heads are turning to take a look, because, according to her, half the people want to know who she is and the other half already knows. The wealthy African lady married her very first crush, singer 2Face Innocent Idibia, who’s described as a “legend”. While Innocent became a superstar, Annie starred in over 200 films, and reveals she gets frustrated when people call her “2Face’s wife”.

Another artist in the cast of Young, Famous & African is Nadia Nakai, a South African rapper who says she comes from a family of powerful and opinionated women, so she can’t help but be this way herself. Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina is also opinionated, and aware he’s in the prime of his life — he considers himself an expert in relationships. Rounding up the main cast (and seeming to be in a different headspace than his fellow wealthy colleagues) is Andile, who presents himself as a selfless person who doesn’t mind letting others shine instead of him.

Much like other reality series that follow rich folk, Young, Famous & African will chronicle the everyday lives and projects of people with several digits on their bank accounts so we can get a glimpse of how the other side lives.

Netflix premieres Young, Famous & African on March 18.

You can check out the video thread below:

