It’s been over 30 years since Emilio Estevez last portrayed legendary outlaw Billy the Kid, but we might see the actor climb back in the saddle for one more ride.

Estevez led an all-star cast in Christopher Cain’s 1988 biographical action drama Young Guns, including Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Charlie Sheen, Dermot Mulroney, and Terrance Stamp. (And Tom Cruise in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-him cameo as an Army soldier who quickly gets blasted offscreen.) The film dramatizes the exploits of Billy the Kid and his gang of gunslingers during the Lincoln County War in New Mexico in the latter half of the 19th century. Made on a modest budget, the movie was a surprise hit, spawning a sequel two years later that focused on the unsubstantiated claims of Brushy Bill Roberts, an elderly man who captured national attention in 1950 when he insisted he was actually Billy the Kid and had faked his death several decades prior.

RELATED: Exclusive: Kevin Smith Offers Details on Writing ‘Clerks 3’ and ‘Mallrats 2,’ Explains Gerard Way’s Involvement

Image via Warner Bros.

Speaking with Collider's own Christina Radish about his upcoming Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Estevez revealed that a third installment in the Young Guns series may be closer than you think:

"Yeah, it's definitely in the works. I drive a lot and I spend a lot of time in the Midwest, and people will tell me, ‘We haven't seen you on screen for awhile. Come back! We'd love to see you in the movies again. We'd love to see you play Gordon Bombay. We'd love to see you play Billy the Kid.’ So, I feel like we've ticked one box, and we're working on ticking the other one. The Kid is a fun character to play. There's a lot of speculation about what happened that night, in 1881 in Fort Sumner, New Mexico. Did he die? Did he not? And so, there's a lot of mythical, historical and actually some factual things that we can examine, if we're serious about going back to that franchise, as well."

Young Guns II was a bit of a bizarre follow-up; the original film ends pretty decisively, aligning with the official historical record of Billy the Kid’s death, which had to be quickly retconned in the opening minutes of the sequel. Hopefully Young Guns III will be a more organic story, although Estevez’s allusion to “mythical” theories about Billy the Kid have me kind of hoping for a completely fantastic movie that sends the famed gunslinger into outer space or something. Either way, another Emilio Estevez movie is always a good thing. Check back soon for the full interview. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres March 26 on Disney+.

Reporting by Christina Radish

KEEP READING: Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Whether He’d Play Grand Admiral Thrawn in ‘The Mandalorian’

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Unholy' Trailer: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Investigates a Possession in Sam Raimi-Produced Horror Is one young woman's miracle-working a blessing or a curse?