In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the iconic modern Western film Young Guns, Lionsgate is set to release it on a SteelBook edition in National 4K Ultra HD (inclusive of Blu-ray and Digital formats). This highly-anticipated release is scheduled for December 5th. This marks the film's debut in 4K, featuring a pristine new transfer with the immersive Dolby Vision HDR technology. Fans can look forward to an entirely new Dolby Atmos audio mix, alongside the preservation of the original 2.0 stereo theatrical audio mix.

The home release will include an audio commentary with a number of the cast, a featurette including new cast and crew interviews, and a look at the true story of Billy the Kid. Lionsgate released the official synopsis to celebrate the movie's arrival:

The year is 1878, Lincoln County. John Tunstall, a British ranch owner, hires six rebellious boys as “regulators” to protect his ranch against the ruthless Santa Fe Ring. When Tunstall is killed in an ambush, the Regulators, led by the wild-tempered Bill the Kid (Emilio Estevez), declare war on the Ring. As their vendetta turns into a bloody rampage, they are branded outlaws, becoming the objects of the largest manhunt in Western history.

The Lasting Appeal of 'Young Guns'

While the film took creative liberties with historical events, it was loosely based on real events and figures from the American Old West which gave it that necessary authenticity that helped sell the film. But the most important element to the film was by far its cast. The film featured a talented and charismatic ensemble cast of young actors who were rising stars at the time. Emilio Estevez, the film's de facto lead was, at the time, considered to be one of the pioneering members of 'The Brat Pack', a nickname given to a host of young up-and-coming stars. Kiefer Sutherland and Estevez's brother, Charlie Sheen, were also associated with the group. The film also featured Lou Diamond Phillips, Dermot Mulroney, and Casey Siemaszko.

The movie achieved iconic status by blending a talented cast, an intriguing historical backdrop, and a mix of action and drama while tapping into the enduring appeal of the Western genre and the mythos of the American outlaw. The soundtrack was also suitably cool enough for the film's target demographic. It featured rock music from the late 1980s, including tracks by artists like Jon Bon Jovi and Guns N' Roses.

Young Guns is set for release on December 5th.