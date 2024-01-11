The Big Picture The final first season episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premieres on Disney+ on February 14, bringing new adventures for Kai and his friends as they continue their journey across the galaxy.

The trailer showcases Master Yoda assuring Kai of his potential to become a powerful Jedi warrior and warns of the challenges they may face, including battle droids. Yoda saves the day by destroying the droids with his lightsaber.

Young Jedi Adventures takes place during The High Republic era, about 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, allowing the series to explore new locations and feature agile versions of familiar characters like Master Yoda.

Star Wars fans are about to get a Valentine's Day surprise, with Disney+ announcing that the final batch of episodes for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 1 will premiere on February 14. A few months after Kai Brightstar (Jammal Avery Jr.) and his friends were introduced in the first season of the series, the group is back to continue their journey across the galaxy far, far away. But even if the padawans are part of a Disney Junior show aimed at younger audiences, they still have to face the dangers lurking around the corners of the Star Wars galaxy.

The trailer opens with Master Yoda (Piotr Michael) assuring Kai that he'll be able to become a powerful Jedi warrior over time, with the boy worried about him not being good enough for his training. The short video also features Master Zia (Nasim Pedrad) warning the crew about the challenges they might face on the field, including powerful battle droids that will stop at nothing to attack the group. Fortunately, the trailer ends with Yoda destroying all the battle droids with a quick throw of his lightsaber, keeping Kai and his friends safe.

The first season of Young Jedi Adventures introduced Kai, Nash (Emma Berman), Lys (Juliet Donenfeld) and Nubs (Dee Bradley Baker), as the crew flew off toward adventures that included sky skimming lessons, lightsaber sparring sessions and a visit to Ootoo Prime's gem mines. Their quest would eventually lead them to a confrontation with Raxlo (Haley Joel Osment), who had been mining for Tenga rocks while damaging the Wellagrins' habitat. The padawans eventually found a way for the alien to continue working without affecting the Wellagrins, setting the stage for their new adventures.

When Does 'Young Jedi Adventures' Take Place?

Young Jedi Adventures takes place during a period of Star Wars history known as The High Republic, meaning that Kai's training happened approximately 200 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. That explains why Master Yoda looks more agile in the animated series than in his fight against Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. The High Republic hasn't been seen in live-action projects yet, but it will be once The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ later this year. The fact that Young Jedi Adventures is set during this time period allows it to visit locations that previously only existed in comic books and novels, including the Starlight Beacon.

You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures below, before the series returns to Disney+ on February 14:

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures It tells the story of Younglings as they go in adventures, and start their journeys to become Jedi Knights. Release Date May 4, 2023 Creator Elliot M. Bour, Anthony Bell, Shellie Kvilvang, Casey Lowe Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Juliet Donenfeld , Emma Berman , Jonathan Lipow Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Action , Adventure Rating TV-Y Seasons 1

