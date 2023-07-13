The more light-hearted side of the Star Wars galaxy is about to return, as Disney+ has announced that new episodes from Young Jedi Adventures will be arriving to the platform on August 2. The show is aimed at younger audiences, teaching them valuable lessons through Jedi characters that continuously get into trouble. After releasing nineteen episodes earlier this summer, the new chapters will allow the first season of the series to become a 25-episode installment. The adventures of Kai Brightstar (Jamaal Avery Jr.) are just beginning, as the Force guides him towards new places.

The show is set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars galaxy, meaning that the events of the prequel trilogy are still decades away from when Young Jedi Adventures is set. Kai and his friends try to understand the ways of the Force as young students, including learning about discipline, respect and effort. The series even features a younger version of Master Yoda (Piotr Michael), who is more than glad to assist the younglings as they navigate a dangerous galaxy. Even when the Dark Side seems to be lurking in the shadows, it will be hard for the forces of evil to stop the young heroes.

The cast of the show also includes Emma Berman voicing Nash Durango, a pilot who occasionally teams up with the team when they don't have the necessary skills to go on any given mission. Given the unusual time period the project is set in, it allows viewers to take a different look at the world they have explored in many other forms of media. Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) won't be around for almost a century, and that means that new heroes have to step up to protect the galaxy from those who wish to harm it.

Image via LucasFilm

RELATED: Rejoice, Nubs Nation! There's a New Line of 'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' Goodies [Exclusive]

Will the High Republic Be Coming To Live-Action?

If audiences are wondering what this unique time period of Star Wars history would look like in live-action, they can tune in to next year's anticipated series, The Acolyte. Starring Amanda Stenblerg as a former Padawan, the story will follow her character as she investigates an evil conspiracy that's beginning to affect the way the galaxy views the Jedi. While the young anti-hero reunited with her former teacher to find out more about some apparently random crimes that were being committed around them, they will soon discover something more dangerous than anything they could've imagined. The Acolyte is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

You can check out the official trailer for the new episodes of Young Jedi Adventures below, before the show returns to Disney+ on August 2: