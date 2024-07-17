The Big Picture Get ready for new adventures with Kai, Lys, and Nubs as they journey across the galaxy once again.

Season 2 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will be available on Disney+ and Disney Jr. on August 14.

Join the young warriors as they face unknown threats in the upcoming episodes of the beloved animated series.

The second season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is quickly making its way to our galaxy, and Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming adventures that will take the crew to unknown places. Releasing on both Disney+ and Disney Jr. on August 14, the new episodes of the beloved animated series will reunite audiences with Kai Brightstar (Jecobi Swain), Lys Solay (Juliet Donenfeld) and Nubs (Dee Bradley Baker) as they make their way across thew stars of the galaxy far, far away. There's no telling what kind of threats the young warriors will face once they return to television.

The new trailer for the second season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures reminds viewers that the animated series takes place during the High Republic era of the franchise. Many decades before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, the Jedi were bringing peace to the entire galaxy without anyone threatening their dominance. Master Yoda (Piotr Michael) will be more than happy to help the crew of Young Jedi Adventures as they attempt to become better warriors. In one moment of the trailer, the kids can be seen helping a group of Fathiers, the species seen during the second act of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The main crew of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures has been fixing problems in different corners of the galaxy for a long time, but they will be joined by Wes Vinik, Master Zia’s new Padawan. While the group attempts to get along with the new recruit, The Ganguls will grow in numbers, putting everyone in the galaxy at risk. While the tone of the new episodes of the series will remain the same, the plot will force the leads to dive deeper into the dangers of their mission. James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes serve as executive producers for the title aimed at the youngest members of the audience.

The Voice Cast of 'Young Jedi Adventures'

The name Dee Bradley Baker might sound familiar to Star Wars fans. Besides voicing Nubs in Young Jedi Adventures, the performer is known for stepping into the shoes of countless clone troopers for the studio's numerous animated productions. In The Bad Batch, Baker voiced the entire titular squadron. The Star Wars veteran will be joined by Emma Berman, Trey Murphy and Nasim Pedrad in the second season of Young Jedi Adventures. Michael Olson is the showrunner and executive producer of the series that explores new corners of the galaxy far, far away.

The second season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premieres on Disney+ and Disney Junior on August 14. You can check out the new trailer above.