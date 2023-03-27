As Star Wars fans continue to gear up anticipation for this week's newest episode of The Mandalorian, a new adventure from a galaxy far, far away is just around the corner with the release of Young Jedi Adventures this May. Now audiences can get a closer glimpse of the upcoming series as the official Disney Junior YouTube page has debuted three shorts featuring a sneak peek of what's in store.

With each short clocking in at around four minutes each, the animated segments feature the introduction of characters Kai Brightstar, Lys Slay, and Nubs, three Jedi younglings in training, alongside Nash Durango, the droid RJ-83, and Yoda himself as they must learn to work together to solve the problems that they encounter on the planet Tenoo. Featuring colorful animation with a simplistic premise designed for younger audiences in mind, Young Jedi Adventures is already shaping up to be a fun entry that could serve as an excellent introduction to the franchise for younger audiences.

Three other shorts are expected to debut on the official Disney Junior YouTube page in the near future, with all six eventually making their way to Disney+ on April 26, ahead of the show's premiere on May 4, in celebration of Star Wars Day. In addition to the debut of three exclusive shorts, the show's first poster has also been revealed, which features the main characters standing alongside Yoda with their lightsabers ignited, ready to bring younger audiences to experience some new adventures from the franchise.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' Coming to Disney+ on Star Wars Day

More Adventures in Store From a Galaxy Far, Far away

Young Jedi Adventures is just the latest in the franchise's recent wave of television content. In addition to the upcoming show, fans can also anticipate the release of the second season of Star Wars: Visions, which is also expected to debut on May 4, and will feature animation from nine countries across the world. Outside the realm of animation, the franchise will also continue its growth of live-action projects with the release of Ahsoka, featuring the return of Rosario Dawson's rendition of the character, later this year on an undetermined date alongside Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law. Also expected to debut sometime in the near future is The Acolyte, a series that will center on the Sith. With so much on the way, audiences of all ages have something to look forward to from the beloved franchise.

Young Jedi Adventures will debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4. Check out the official poster and shorts from the series below.