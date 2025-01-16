Last week's Creature Commandos finale was memorable in more ways than one. Not only did the conclusion to the show's first season once more reiterate the gut-wrenching power of superhero storytelling, but the Creature Commandos finale also gave fans plenty of reasons to be excited about the future of James Gunn's newly-minted DCU. The series' popularity reaffirms superhero fans' desire for mature team-up series set in the DC universe, which makes now the perfect time for the studio to resurrect another longtime animated project, Young Justice.

The drama surrounding this animated team-up's continuation has been well-documented, but that doesn't make its lack of a renewal sting any less. After airing its first two seasons on Cartoon Network from 2011 until 2013, series co-creator Greg Weisman later confirmed the series was canceled as a result of low toy sales. Six years later, Young Justice returned for a highly-anticipated third season, entitled Young Justice: Outsiders, on DC's short-lived DC Universe streaming platform. Young Justice: Phantoms followed in 2021 on Max. Unfortunately, the fate of the series has been in limbo ever since, but the groundbreaking nature of Young Justice's multiple runs more than warrants a return to this underrated corner of DC television.

‘Young Justice’ Evolved Into an Unprecedented Piece of Superhero Media

Given its scattered release schedule, one of the most rewarding parts of being a Young Justice fan is seeing how the series grew across multiple revivals. The show's first two seasons are masterful on their own, balancing meaningful standalone episodes with larger storylines like Season 2's Reach invasion arc. Yet Young Justice's later seasons are really where the show comes into its tone. A pleasant side effect of Young Justice shedding its Cartoon Network affiliation was that the series could mature with its audience, allowing both Outsiders and Phantoms to include more blood, gore, and adult themes in comparison to the restraint demonstrated by some of the series' earlier episodes. The most refreshing aspect of this development by far, however, is how Young Justice evolved to better represent the struggles of its characters.

Young Justice: Phantoms in particular uses its superhero premise as a gateway to discussing the mental health of young people through the character of Beast Boy (Greg Cipes). Following the supposed death of Superboy (Nolan North), Beast Boy's journey toward seeking help normalizes the real-life toll of heroism in a genre often oversaturated with unresolved trauma. Likewise, the scope of Young Justice's LGBTQ+ representation in its later seasons provides high-profile recognition for a plethora of underrepresented identities in superhero television. Showcasing Kaldur's (Khary Payton) relationship with Wyynde (Robbie Draymond), Lagoon Boy's (Yuri Lowenthal) polyamorous marriage, Halo's (Zehra Fazal) exploration of their non-binary gender identity, and various other queer dynamics, Young Justice's later seasons create a rare space for queer superhero fans to feel seen and cement the series as a truly unique installment in DC me