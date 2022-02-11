HBO Max revealed a new trailer for Young Justice: Phantoms that set the release of the second half of the season for this Spring. The new trailer also teases the threats the young DC superheroes will have to face once the series returns.

The new trailer opens up to the team working together to conjure a spell, which leads to visions of Superboy (voiced by Nolan North) and Miss Martian (voiced by Danica McKellar) kissing, the former Aquaman and Mera looking at a destroyed Atlantis, and even Darkseid. The montage of random scenes keeps the mystery about what surprises Young Justice: Phantoms holds from fans, but the short trailer also teases the unresolved plot threads of the season’s first half.

By the looks of it, the team will still have to deal with Superboy’s supposed death, while Beast Boy (voiced by Greg Cipes) is still suffering from depression. Zatanna (voiced by Lacey Chabert) and her magical academy students will also keep sharing the responsibility of hosting Doctor Fate, while enemies old and new loom around the heroes. The trailer also features old allies, promising that Orion and Metron from the New Gods will be involved with the team’s new adventures.

Created by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman, Young Justice is loosely based on DC’s su[er team of the same name. Initially, the show centered on young sidekicks from DC’s major heroes, such as Robin (voiced by Jesse McCartney), Kid-Flash (voiced by Jason Spisak), and Aqualad (voiced by Khary Payton). However, the show quickly expanded, with a cast of dozens joining the young team through multiple seasons. The first season of Young Justice was released in 2010 to critical acclaim, ensuring a second season. Although the second season, named Young Justice: Invasion, kept the high quality of the first one, the show was canceled in 2013.

Due to a prolonged fan campaign, Young Justice came back for a third season, Outsiders, in 2019. The fourth season, Phantoms, was split into two halves. The first 13 episodes aired until December 2021, with 13 more episodes coming to HBO Max this spring. Set 10 years the events of Young Justice’s first episode, Phantoms put the original team members in the spotlight, featuring storylines that show how much the young heroes grew and became more important for the DC universe.

The first half of Phantoms was divided into three arches, the first focused on Superboy and Miss Martian, the second on Artemis (voiced by Stephanie Lemelin), and the third on Zatanna. If the second half keeps the same structure, we can expect to see a lot more of the original Robin, who now goes by the moniker Nightwing, and Icon’s former sidekick Rocket (voiced by Denise Boutte).

New episodes of the first half of Young Justice: Phantoms arrived on HBO Max weekly, so we can expect the remaining episodes to follow the same release strategy. Young Justice: Phantoms returns sometime between March and June. Check out the new trailer below.

