Young Justice fans have waited long enough — the fourth season of the animated series is now set to premiere soon. Known as Young Justice: Phantoms, the new season will continue exploring the lives of not-old heroes including Superboy, Zatanna, and Nightwing, focusing on the core cast more when it makes its HBO Max debut.

Below, Collider is exclusively premiering the show's new key art, but in addition, showrunners Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman were kind enough to, via email, answer our own Rafael Motamayor's questions about what fans might anticipate about the new season — including how the team dynamics might change after Season 3, what might be in store for Halo and Violet, and why secrets will always be an important part of the storytelling. (Don't worry, though — as you'll see, there's no danger of spoilers.)

Last season significantly expanded the cast, even showing the next generation or two. How will the next season handle such a large ensemble?

GREG WEISMAN: We expand the cast with every season, always introducing new young heroes. (It’s not called Young Justice for nothing!) But, as always, we don’t attempt to give every character full coverage in every season. The needs of story and the growth of our original core cast of heroes (now going by Nightwing, Aquaman, Superboy, Miss Martian, Tigress, Zatanna and Rocket) dictate which other characters — new and old — we’ll focus on.

BRANDON VIETTI: From the beginning, we set out to use the entire DC Universe as a backdrop and a catalyst of evolution for our core characters. Each new character introduced has a unique story that helps us further explore the reaches of the DC Universe and the depths of all characters involved. Using the literal passage of time to introduce new generations of young characters gives our series a unique method of showing real growth and that’s something we continue to have fun within Season 4.

We also saw the Suicide Squad in the previous season — can we expect them to return?

WEISMAN: Well, here’s the… plan… WAIT A MINUTE! You can’t trick us that easily! NO SPOILERS!

RELATED: 7 Shows Like 'Titans' to Watch for More Gritty Superhero Stories

Now that the teams have come clean to one another, will there be more covert teams in the next season? How will the spotlight change the team dynamics?

WEISMAN: This season focuses more on individual character dynamics than on League/Team/Outsiders politics. But we will see a bit of each of these squads (among others), and covert action is always an important part of the Young Justice dynamic.

VIETTI: Coming clean doesn’t always mean staying clean. We always find reasons for characters to engage in more secrets and lies that complicate both hero life and private life. And it’s through complications and covert actions that we learn the most about our characters and their evolving dynamics with each other.

Last season ended on a huge cliffhanger with the Legion of Superheroes reveal. How much can we expect to see of the iconic team?

VIETTI: We wouldn’t call last season’s ending a cliffhanger. I think that word’s meaning has been stretched to include any intriguing thing not thoroughly revealed before a season ends. But obviously, we wouldn’t drop in the Legion ring without a plan to follow up on it—

WEISMAN: And follow up we do. Beyond that… NO SPOILERS!

Halo was a pretty big part of the last season, and we still don’t know much about their powers. Is that something that will be explored further?

WEISMAN: We definitely have more to explore about Halo and Violet Harper in the coming season.

VIETTI: I think Violet’s journey has really resonated throughout our crew in various ways over the past two seasons. It’s rare to find a character that can spark growth and change in us as the writers and artists just as much as we can craft change for them. Violet is such a character.

Jack Kirby's Fourth World has been a big inspiration for the show as a whole, and we saw Metron in Season 3. What can you tease about that world in Season 4?

WEISMAN: We could tease a lot but… NO SPOILERS!

VIETTI: I’m not above teasing. We always build on what we establish in past seasons. So Fourth World fans have plenty to look forward to and even more to be surprised about.

Young Justice: Phantoms will premiere soon on HBO Max, and will be featured in the upcoming DC Fandome event on Saturday, October 16. Check out the exclusive new key art below.

Image via HBO Max

KEEP READING: What Marvel's 'Eternals' Movie Can Learn from DC's 'Young Justice' Animated Series

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Heart of Champions’ Trailer: Michael Shannon Teaches a College Rowing Crew How to Be a Team 'Heart of Champions' comes to theaters on October 29th.

Read Next