It's been over two years since Season 3 of Young Justice, and fans have been antsy for more — which we can now deliver! As part of Saturday's DC Fandome event, HBO Max delivered a very welcome surprise in the form of the first two episodes of Season 4, subtitled Phantoms.

Today's premiere on Saturday, October 16 now marks the official release date for the show's fourth season, with subsequent episodes now set to be released every Thursday, beginning with Thursday, October 21.

In a recent email interview with Collider, executive producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti teased that this season would feature a change-up in how the teams will work:

GREG WEISMAN: This season focuses more on individual character dynamics than on League/Team/Outsiders politics. But we will see a bit of each of these squads (among others), and covert action is always an important part of the Young Justice dynamic. BRANDON VIETTI: Coming clean doesn’t always mean staying clean. We always find reasons for characters to engage in more secrets and lies that complicate both hero life and private life. And it’s through complications and covert actions that we learn the most about our characters and their evolving dynamics with each other.

RELATED: 7 Shows Like 'Titans' to Watch for More Gritty Superhero Stories

In addition, we were given a bit of a tease as to what drives their decisions when balancing the ensemble:

GREG WEISMAN: We expand the cast with every season, always introducing new young heroes. (It’s not called Young Justice for nothing!) But, as always, we don’t attempt to give every character full coverage in every season. The needs of story and the growth of our original core cast of heroes (now going by Nightwing, Aquaman, Superboy, Miss Martian, Tigress, Zatanna and Rocket) dictate which other characters — new and old — we’ll focus on.

Go check out the first two episodes of Young Justice: Phantoms now to see what awaits your favorites. New episodes will be released Thursdays on HBO Max.

KEEP READING: What Marvel's 'Eternals' Movie Can Learn from DC's 'Young Justice' Animated Series

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Footage Reveals the New Cast, Villains, Locations, and Bigger Action in the Sequel If only we had a word to shout indicating gleeful surprise...

Read Next