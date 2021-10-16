The first two episodes of the fourth season are available on HBO Max now.

DC FanDome isn’t pulling any of its punches when it comes to upcoming projects, and that includes animation. During the global fan event, the comics giant finally revealed a first look at the fourth season of the hit animated franchise Young Justice. Subtitled Young Justice: Phantoms, DC released the first trailer for the new season, jam packed with humor and heart alongside the action sequences fans know and love.

Phantoms sees the Young Justice team not only battling new enemies, the likes of which they’ve never seen before, but also themselves, coping with the fear of growing up and not knowing who they are in the world. They must decide who they want to be, what kind of heroes they think they’re capable of being in the face of terrible danger.

The trailer focuses primarily on Miss Martian, Superboy, and Beast Boy, three young superheroes who have become leaders but have no clue what that means for them. The three of them, along with the rest of the team, are not perfect — but the world does not have time for perfection in the face of grave dangers. In true Young Justice fashion, the trailer is action-packed and full of surprises — including a very special announcement that the first two episodes of Phantoms are now available to stream on HBO Max.

Young Justice initially premiered on Cartoon Network in 2010, before being cancelled after only two seasons alongside fellow DC show Green Lantern: The Animated Series. Originally featuring the voices of Jesse McCartney, Khary Payton, and Nolan North, the series was revived by Warner Bros. Animation in 2019 for DC Universe, which was soon absorbed into HBO Max, where the series now lives.

Fans can stream the entirety of Young Justice on HBO Max now, with new episodes of Phantoms premiering on Thursdays, starting October 21. Check out the all-new trailer below:

