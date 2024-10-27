There are good animated television shows, there are great animated television shows, and then there's Young Justice. Quite possibly the finest piece of superhero content on the small screen produced since Batman: The Animated Series, Young Justice follows a group of sidekicks who form The Team, a small group meant to act as a support to the Justice League, away from the government intervention and bureaucracy that often stifles the League. Throughout four seasons, the young heroes evolve into fully grown adults, coming into constant conflict with a group of supervillains known as The Light.

Young Justice is a fascinating study of a show growing and, most importantly, maturing with its audience. It is a fascinating look at the inner conflict and psyche of many DC characters, effortlessly balancing cerebral, large-scale action with emotional stakes and profound empathy for its characters. Young Justice is unlike any other superhero show on television, a true character study that cares about the people behind the mask as much as it does the heroic facade. Each of its four seasons is vastly superior to pretty much every other DC show, but some are undeniably stronger. This list will rank all four seasons of Young Justice based on the quality of its writing, the overarching storyline, the emotional stakes, the cast of characters, and how iconic they are in today's crowded superhero landscape.

4 Season 4: Phantoms (2021-2022)

The Team versus General Zod

Two years after Season 3, Young Justice returned for a fourth season subtitled Phantoms. Unlike previous seasons, this one featured a novel "arc" approach, with each member of the original Team receiving individual storylines spanning anywhere between four and five episodes. The season starts with Miss Martian (Danica McKellar) and Superboy's (Nolan North) arc on Mars, which culminates in his apparent death and permeates throughout the season, ultimately leading to a final confrontation against General Zod (Phil Morris).

Young Justice: Phantoms is the most ambitious of the four seasons. The "arc" approach was promising, and it does wonders for several characters: for example, Artemis' (Stephanie Lemelin) arc, which sees her reconciling with her sister, Jade (Kelly Hu), and helping Cassandra Cain deal with her past, is perhaps the greatest and most emotionally resonant writing in the show's history. However, the second part, which deals with Kaldur (Khary Payton), Rocket (Denise Boutte), and Nightwing (Jesse McCartney), is considerably weaker. Nightwing, especially, gets the short end of the stick, not even receiving an individual arc; instead, his episodes are used to wrap up Conner's story in the Phantom Zone. Phantoms tries something different, and that's certainly appreciated; however, it can quite stick the landing. The individual stories are good for the most part, but the season really struggles when it comes to tying the larger mystery of Conner in the Phantom Zone. Thus, Phantoms is the weakest of the four Young Justice seasons, marked by spectacular highs and some questionable lows.

3 Season 1: The Beginning (2010-2012)

The Team versus The Light

Season 1 of Young Justice is a masterclass of storytelling. The show introduces its main characters — mainly sidekicks living in the shadow of older, more experienced and established heroes — who are desperate to make a name for themselves. They get their chance when they form The Team, a small covert group meant to be used in missions where the Justice League's involvement wouldn't be advised. The season tells a classic coming-of-age story, as each hero goes on a path of self-discovery, coming to terms with their heroic identities while dealing with classic adolescence issues like falling in love and wanting to grow up too fast.

Young Justice's debut season is a breath of fresh air, a truly unique and daring take on some of the DC Universe's best-known heroes. It stands out because of its intricate narrative and poignant, emotional storytelling driven by the inner turmoil of the main characters. Episodes like "Failsafe," "Disordered," and "Performance" do a spectacular job exploring the complex emotional state of the characters, dealing with themes of trauma, mental health, frustration, angst, and fear in a remarkably honest and straightforward way that very few animated shows dare to try. Season 1 sees Young Justice finding its footing, introducing characters, setting long-term plotlines that would carry all the way to Phantoms, and establishing its now-well-known storytelling structure, where multiple characters play crucial roles despite not necessarily being main players. It is consistent and endlessly quotable, even if it never quite reaches the peaks of its follow-up.

2 Season 3: Outsiders (2019)

The Team versus Granny Goodness and Apokolips