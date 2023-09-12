The Big Picture Max's original animated series Young Love is set to premiere on September 21, and will follow the lives of African American millennial parents as they navigate the challenges of modern life.

Max has unveiled the official trailer for the original animated series Young Love, which is set to premiere with its first four episodes on Thursday, September 21, exclusively on the streaming platform. The twelve-episode season will unfold with four episodes released weekly, culminating in the season finale on Thursday, October 5.

Building upon the groundbreaking Academy Award-winning short film Hair Love created by Matthew A. Cherry and produced by Sony Pictures Animation, Young Love offers an honest, heartfelt, and humorous peek into the lives of African American millennial parents. With the new series, audiences will follow Stephen Love (portrayed by Scott Mescudi) and Angela Young (played by Issa Rae) as they navigate the relatable highs and lows of modern life.

Angela, now in remission after a challenging battle with cancer, grapples with the delicate balance between her role as a stylist and the demands of parenthood. Meanwhile, Stephen endeavors to establish himself as a music producer in a fiercely competitive industry. Together with their fearless daughter, Zuri (brought to life by Brooke Monroe Conaway), this close-knit Chicago family faces the challenges of careers, marriage, parenting, societal issues, and intergenerational dynamics while striving to create a better future for themselves.

'Hair Love' – The Oscar-Winning Short That Inspired the Series

The short film Hair Love which made its debut in 2019, is an adaptation of the picture book of the same name written by Cherry and beautifully illustrated by Vashti Harrison. The narrative revolves around Zuri, a young girl with a magnificent head of hair that seems to have a mind of its own. While Zuri adores her natural curls, styling them can be quite a challenge. Thus, on a particularly momentous day, she seeks the assistance of her father, who is more than willing to learn the ropes.

Hair Love approaches its story with a delightful blend of humour, cleverness, and tenderness. It serves as a heartwarming celebration of the beauty of natural Black hair and the special bond between a father and his daughter. The short film's creative team consisted of Cherry, who co-directed alongside Everrett Downing Jr. and Bruce W. Smith. The voice cast featured Issa Rae in the role of Zuri's mother, a natural hair vlogger, and Cherry as her father. In 2020, Hair Love cemented its place in history by deservedly winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

The show premieres on September 21, exclusively on Max.