NBC has delivered an unfavorable verdict on two of its comedies. The network announced today its decision to cancel Young Rock and Grand Crew which ran for three seasons and two seasons, respectively. Young Rock was based on the life of wrestler turned action hero Dwayne Johnson chronicling his career trajectory from the wrestling ring to the silver screens. Grand Crew, on the other hand, is centered on a group of wine-loving African-American pals in their 30s as they navigate love and life.

Both shows ended their respective last seasons with lackluster ratings with Young Rock slightly outshining Grand Crew. Young Rock's Season 3 finale aired in February, and ranked fourth in total viewers of the network's 5 sitcoms. Grand Crew, on the other hand, wrapped up Season 2 in April racking a mere 1.3 million in total viewership, the lowest average viewership for any show on the network. Overall, Young Rock fared better in ratings among critics and audiences with the first Season earning a near-perfect 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though the numbers gradually dipped to 71% for Season 3.

Young Rock shines the light on Johnson's journey to movie stardom tracing back to his formative years at the age of 10. The series is "set in a frame story where Johnson is running as a candidate in the 2032 United States presidential election." Through skillful employment of flashbacks, viewers witness Johnson, now a presidential candidate, reflecting on pivotal moments from his childhood during interviews featured in each episode. The culmination of Season 3 did not only leave audiences eager for more but also promised a further exploration of Johnson's early foray into acting and the formidable obstacles he confronted while transitioning into the realm of Hollywood. Three actors played several versions of Johnson including Adrian Groulx as his 10 to 14-year-old aka Dewey, Bradley Constant as his 15 to 17-year-old, and Uli Latukefu as his 18 to 26-year-old.

Who Is Behind Young Rock and Grand Crew?

Other key cast members of Young Rock included Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, and Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia. Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang co-created and served as executive producers alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jennifer Carreras, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz. Grand Crew's main cast and characters included Nicole Byer as Nicky Koles, Echo Kellum as Nicky’s brother Noah Koles, Carl Tart as Sherm Jones, Justin Cunningham as Wyatt Fields, and Grasie Mercedes as Fay. Grand Crew was executive produced by its creator and showrunner Phil Augusta Jackson along with Dan Goor.