Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and it’s obvious as to why. He’s had a hand in nearly every form of popular entertainment, including wrestling, sports, music, and of course, film and television. The legendary multimedia personality and star of the upcoming Black Adam has enjoyed a long-lasting career that shows no signs of stopping any time soon, but for the longest time, he hadn’t really done much in the realm of scripted television besides HBO’s Ballers.

That was until February 16, 2021, when the first season of Young Rock premiered. Clearly taking inspiration from sitcoms based on real-life individuals such as Everybody Hates Chris, Young Rock does exactly what the title implies, which is chronicle several events in Dwayne Johnson’s life at various ages.

With Season 1 becoming the most-watched sitcom on NBC during 2021, a sophomore outing was practically guaranteed, and it may actually be here sooner than you think. Here’s everything there is to know about Young Rock Season 2.

Related:'Young Rock' Review: Dwayne Johnson Reveals How He Became a Baller in Unconventional But Charming Comedy

When Will Young Rock Season 2 Premiere?

Image via NBC

Young Rock will officially return to NBC on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and then will be available a day later on Peacock to all subscribers. New episodes of course will air with the same conditions every Tuesday. A specific airtime has not yet been officially revealed, but new episodes should also be coming out at whatever that time is every Tuesday after March 15.

Watch the Trailer for Young Rock Season 2

To get a taste of the next serving of Young Rock, check out the quick teaser trailer below:

What Is Young Rock About?

It…it’s about the Rock…but when he’s young…

Well, while that’s not untrue there’s a bit more to it than that. Dwayne Johnson is not only the subject of the series, he appears in each episode in a fairly active role. The flashback heavy show actually begins with a flashforward to the year 2032, where The Rock is running for President of the United States.

However, a portion of the American people don’t immediately buy into The Rock’s legendary and infectious charm, thinking it’s all one big facade. To quell this uncertainty, Dwayne Johnson becomes a part of a series of interviews where he candidly talks about his past. The result is the bulk of the show, which are various flashbacks in a non-linear format during three major areas of Johnson’s life: his childhood, his teenage years, and his college days.

Related:Dwayne Johnson Bringing "One of the Biggest, Most Badass Games" to the Screen

Is Young Rock Based on a True Story?

Image via NBC

Well yes, but as with any major biopic adaptation, Young Rock does take quite a few creative liberties for the sake of more streamlined storytelling. Obviously, the future portions that take place in 2032 are entirely fictionalized (but we’re not suggesting that Dwayne Johnson isn’t a time traveler, because at this point, why couldn’t he be?). Although, there are several characters in the show who make brief appearances in these sections, only this time played by their real-life counterparts instead of the actors who were cast as the younger versions of them.

Certain aspects of the flashback sequences, while partly true, are also occasionally romanticized for smoother narrative purposes. Still, Dwayne Johnson and Young Rock showrunner Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat) maintain that the show is as accurate as humanly possible, with a few major differences being the timeframe of certain sequences even though the content is the same.

Who Is in the Cast of Young Rock Season 2?

If it wasn’t obvious already, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in the show and makes an appearance in every episode, acting as a sort of narrator for the show’s flashbacks.

Three separate actors play Johnson at the three main stages in his life. Adrian Groulx portrays child Rock during the early 1980s, being surrounded by his family of wrestlers. Bradley Constant plays teenage Rock as he navigates high school and starts to learn how to be mature and provide for his family. Finally, there’s Uli Latukefu as a college-age Rock, during his days playing football at the University of Miami.

Other prominent characters in the show include Dwayne Johnson’s own parents. Firstly there’s his mother, Ata Johnson, played by Stacey Leilua. She’s the classic maternal archetype that these sitcoms have become so famous for, showing constant care and protectiveness for her son. Also in the mix is Johnson’s father and nick-namesake, Rocky Johnson, played by Joseph Lee Anderson, the charismatic professional wrestler who is optimistic to a fault.

There also may or may not be a couple of other famous wrestlers and celebrities who appear throughout the show, but those are appearances that are probably better left as surprises.

Related:'Black Adam': Dwayne Johnson Reveals Intricate Behind-the-Scenes Set Image

Is Young Rock Season 2 Streaming Online?

Image via NBCUniversal

Yes, but if you have access to cable TV or another form of live television, then you’ll be able to watch new episodes of Young Rock Season 2 as soon as they come out.

Young Rock is an NBC production, so it will appear first on their flagship channel every Tuesday night. However, in case you somehow missed an episode, don’t worry, as that same new episode will be available the day after it premieres on Peacock. New episodes will also be available to all Peacock members, including those on the 100% free (with ads) subscription plan

Will There Be a Young Rock Season 3?

As of now, Young Rock has been neither canceled nor renewed for a third season. The upcoming second season was announced before Season 1 was even released, which was a smart move on NBC’s part given that Season 1 of the hit sitcom was the highest-rated comedy series on the entire channel for the year 2021.

Still, the odds of Young Rock returning for a third season are completely up in the air at this point. The sophomore effort of a show is typically the biggest test of its longevity and popularity that there is, so fans will have to wait to see how many tune in to watch if they want to see The Rock’s origin story become a trilogy.

'Red Notice': Back-to-Back Sequels Ordered at Netflix With Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot Returning Yay, more heists.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Aidan Kelley (6 Articles Published) My name's Aidan Kelley and I am a resource writer for Collider. More From Aidan Kelley