Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's show Young Rock is gearing up for an exciting third season, according to the show's creators. The largely biographical story navigates the defining moments in Johnson's colorful life. What makes the show feel authentic - even in its wackiest moments - is Johnson's narration from 2032 in the midst of his run for President of the United States. The show blends a sequence of flash-backs with flash-forwards to a future Johnson has not yet lived.

The second season of Young Rock focuses heavily on Johnson's navigation of the professional wrestling world. The season wraps up with Johnson being sent off to Memphis, Tennessee by the WWF to develop his wrestling skills. Meanwhile, 2032 Johnson receives a devastating blow when he loses out on the presidency to Brayden Taft (Michael Torpey).

Whilst plenty of drama has ensued, there is ample more to come according to the show's creators Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang. The duo teased that Season 3 will pick up a year after Johnson loses the election. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Khan said: "He's sort of stepped out of the public eye a little bit, but then he gets the call from President Taft telling him there's a national crisis and he needs Dwayne's help. So, he kind of gets pulled back into the mix." The third installment is also set to tell the story of Johnson's iconic transformation from "Rocky Maivia" to his now much-adored alter-ego "The Rock."

Image via NBC

RELATED: New 'Black Adam' Teaser Features DCEU Icons Including Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn

Despite parts of the NBC show being heavily dramatized, the foundation still sits at the heart of Johnson's wildest and most notable character-defining experiences. The creators added that an important part of the process has been the actor's willingness to share such personal details. "We want to honor his family and their story and his support and all the little details he's willing to share that help us make this show more specific," Chiang said. "He shares all those little details that I think we'd all be curious to know about Dwayne."

Young Rock stars Adrian Groulx as child Rock during the 1980s, Bradley Constant as teenage Rock and Uli Latukefu as young adult Rock. Details of the show's third season come amid growing excitement to see Johnson in DC's upcoming superhero film Black Adam. Showcasing the breadth of Johnson's acting ability, the film tells the story of anti-hero Black Adam, some 5,000 years after he was granted super powers. Steeped in vengeance, he was imprisoned for utilizing his powers for evil. Now freed from his tomb, his distinctive form of justice is challenged by Earth's modern-day heroes.

With Johnson dominating both the big and small screen - in incredibly differing roles - it's shaping up to be an exciting year for fans of the actor.

Young Rock Season 3 premieres on November 4 on NBC. Black Adam hits theaters on October 21. Check out the trailer for the series below: