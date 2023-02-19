It's pretty clear what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hopes to be cooking in a possible fourth season of his comedy series Young Rock. The actor submitted a testimonial and exclusive clip of the series to IGN Fan Fest underlining why he wanted to transition from wrestling to acting. While his films are beloved by fans across the world now, it's evident that this was a big decision and risk for the wrestler-turned-actor at the time.

The clip sees one of the younger versions of Johnson (Uli Latukefu) discussing a possible jump into acting with fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan (Brock O'Hurn). Hosting Saturday Night Live is the context that the two use to open their conversation about acting. The parallels between the two in terms of their career paths are clear, with Hogan discussing his appearances, with one of his "best" coming from Gremlins 2: The New Batch. The scene underscores the risk Johnson took, which offered audiences the chance to recognize him outside the ring.

In his introduction to the clip, Johnson spoke about his early bouts in acting and transitioning from the ring to the camera. Here was his response to a fan-submitted question about why he wanted to act:

"I was looking to push myself more. I grew up in wrestling. I was able to have this incredible wrestling career and accomplish so much in wrestling that I was looking to accomplish more. My next goal to push myself was to become an actor. When I first got into acting, I wanted to make sure I worked with the best acting coaches and I wanted to have the kind of career that had longevity and diversity."

Young Rock tackling this chapter of Johnson's career is the logical next step. The comedy series, which airs on NBC, is "a sitcom set in a frame story where Johnson is running as a candidate in the 2032 United States presidential election. Each episode involves Johnson participating in an interview or other conversation which leads him to a flashback to a story from one of three periods of his life." In the 2032 timeline, Johnson portrays himself, while Latukefu, Adrian Groulx, and Bradley Constant play younger versions of the actor.

The season finale of Young Rock will air this coming Friday on NBC, with the episode available to stream the next day on Peacock. As of now, the sitcom has yet to be renewed for a fourth season. Check out the clip below: