NBC has announced today the renewal of Young Rock for a third season and Grand Crew for a second season. Young Rock is a comedy series inspired by the life of bodybuilder, WWE legend, and Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. As for Grand Crew, the series follows a group of wine-loving friends in East Los Angeles, featuring an all-Black main cast.

Young Rock's second season premiere last March and led the fictionalized biography of Johnson to new wacky levels. For instance, Season 2 starred Sean Astin in the role of an old childhood nemesis of Johnson who attempts to ruin his presidential campaign right before the election. So when did Johnson run for President? Well, this didn’t happen yet, as the story is partly set in a series of flash-forward that tease the bright future of the Hollywood star.

As for the Grand Crew, the series wrapped its first season last January. Featuring characters with very distinct social backgrounds, Grand Crew makes an effort to show there are many ways to connect with your Black heritage. The comedy also followed the everyday challenges of the group of friends at the center of its narrative, exploring how their love of wine-tasting can unite people who are completely different at first look. The premiere episode of Grand Crew was the top digital comedy launch at Peacock, and the first season reached over 17 million total viewers in the U.S. across viewing platforms. So, it’s no wonder we will get some more wine-tasting in the upcoming season.

Young Rock stars Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, John Tui, Fasitua Amosa, and Matthew Willig. Acting as executive producers are Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras.

Grand Crew’s main cast is composed of Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart. The series is executive produced by Phil Augusta Jackson, and Dan Goor.

Both series are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. In Youn Rock’s case, the series is also produced in association with Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

There’s still no release date for Season 3 of Young Rock and Season 2 of Grand Crew. After premiering at NBC, episodes of both series also become available on the Peacock streaming service.

