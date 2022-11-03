You won't have to drive all night to see Cyndi Lauper on the newest upcoming episode of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's fictionalized autobiographical seriesYoung Rock on NBC. In fact, you'll be able to catch the songstress on this Friday's new episode, airing at 8:30 PM EST only on NBC. Well, you'll be able to catch a version of her, at least, as she is being played by Becky Lynch.

And to introduce the new guest star, Johnson made a post on Instagram, featuring several images of Lynch as Lauper. Along with images showing the pro-wrestler in her finest 1980s attire, Johnson also included the following caption, "[o]fficially welcoming [Becky Lynch] to our [Young Rock] cast... Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only - the icon Cyndi Lauper." He continued, "I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in - and crushed it. CAN’T WAIT for you guys to see Becky’s acting debut!!!"

You may know Lynch from her work as a professional wrestler in the WWE, a background that she shares with Johnson, who had an uber-successful career in wrestling before he transitioned into acting. Lynch is one of the WWE's most enduring wrestlers. The images posted by Johnson show Lynch in full Lauper attire, from a jaunty hat to stacked bracelets and the signature neon orange hair, Lynch definitely looks the part.

Image via NBC

RELATED:

'Young Rock' Season 3 Poster Shows Dwayne Johnson's Dreams Coming True

Young Rock is currently in its third season, with its first episode airing on Friday. The series follows a series of fictionalized flashbacks into Johnson's childhood. Each flashback is framed in an interview with Johnson as he is running for president in 2032. The series follows several timelines from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2030s.

The series is executive produced by Brian Gewirtz, Nahnatchka Khan, Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Jeff Chiang, and Jennifer Carreras. The series is created by Jeff Chiang and Nahnatchka Khan. In addition to executive producing, Johnson also plays himself in the 2030 timeline of the series. Playing his younger selves are Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Johnson, Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Johnson, and Uli Latukefu as 18 to 20-year-old Johnson.

Season 3 of Young Rock premieres on Friday, November 4. Until then, you can take a look at Becky Lynch's best Cyndi Lauper impression below.