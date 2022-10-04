Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most well-known actors in the world. His name attached to a cast list is a surefire way for production companies to sell tickets to their latest blockbuster, and, in recent times, he has appeared in some of the highest-budget films in Hollywood, not least his upcoming superhero movie Black Adam. It is easy for fans to be caught up in the later years of his career and forget his early success in the WWE which was, at the time, known as the WWF. To wrestling fans, he is one of the greatest names to ever step foot in a WWE ring, but to the average movie-goer, he is also a beloved Hollywood icon. Young Rock is a television series all about his formative years as well as his early years in wrestling.

After much speculation leading into its first season, Young Rock debuted in February 2021 to a great reaction. Since then the show has accumulated a large fanbase and, upon its renewal for a third season back in May 2022, many viewers have been waiting patiently for the latest season to launch. And if you're one of those people, read on for everything we know so far about the third season of Young Rock.

When Is Young Rock Season 3 Premiering?

Despite having only debuted on screens a year and a half ago, and with the second season only releasing on March 15, 2021, Young Rock has been so successful that a third season is already on the horizon. Since the announcement of the third season back in May, fans have been waiting for an exact release date for the first episode. And those fans will be glad to know that the first episode will air on November 4, 2022, on NBC.

The show, having previously aired on Tuesday nights, has now moved to the more prominent Friday night slot on NBC's schedule. The show will also be available to subscribers of Peacock. Unfortunately, the UK has not been given a release date for Season 3 of Young Rock, however, Season 2 of the show is currently available on Sky Comedy.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Young Rock Season 3?

Both of the first two seasons have had 19 episodes each, so fans can probably expect the same from Season 3. We're yet to see an official episode count though so the final number may vary.

Is There a Trailer For Young Rock Season 3?

Unfortunately, at the moment, there is no trailer for Young Rock Season 3, however, there have been some promotional images released. Such a small amount of content released for the new season may be because of the short gap between Seasons 2 and 3, there may not have been enough time to create a show-stopping trailer yet, but we can keep our fingers crossed.

What Is the Young Rock Season 3 Plot?

So far throughout the first two seasons of the show, viewers have seen Dwayne Johnson grow up and turn to professional wrestling as he comes of age. The show also moves between many different periods in Johnson's life, including a future where he becomes a presidential candidate. This sense of nostalgia for a bygone era, yearning for a better future, and the witty comedic tone of the writing have combined to create an easy-to-follow narrative arc that could continue for more seasons after the third.

The end of Season 2 saw The Rock (Uli Latukefu) make his debut at Wrestlemania, the WWF's biggest event on its wrestling calendar. Unfortunately, his debut appearance at "the showcase of the immortals" doesn't go too well and fans are expecting some sort of fallout in the new season. NBC has suggested that we will be seeing the rise in popularity that saw The Rock become a household name in WWE during Season 3, which will be exciting for fans. Going back to the 1980s may be a big part of the new season as well, with reports suggesting young versions of Cyndi Lauper and Mr. T have been cast. On top of that, we can expect to see the same time-jumping narrative from the Rock's early years to his fictional presidential campaign in 2032, a style that served the show so well in the initial two seasons and ended on a cliffhanger in Season 2 following Dwayne losing the presidency to Brayden Taft (Michael Torpey).

The show's creators Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang have recently hinted at what to expect from Season 3 during an interview with EW. The quote reads: "He's (Dwayne Johnson) sort of stepped out of the public eye a little bit, but then he gets the call from President Taft telling him there's a national crisis and he needs Dwayne's help. So, he kind of gets pulled back into the mix." This emphasis on the non-biopic side sure does not take away from the grounded nature of the rest of the plot, however, with Chiang and Khan adding: "It's pretty rewarding because we care about his story so much. We want to honor his family and their story and his support and all the little details he's willing to share that help us make this show more specific." Fans of the autobiographical nature of the show can be excited for what's to come, with this quote suggesting just how much passion and care has gone into this project.

Who's In the Cast of Young Rock Season 3?

Fans have grown to love this ensemble cast over the first two seasons and will be delighted to learn that the main cast members are all returning for Season 3. This of course includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself, as well as the actors playing different versions of him which include Bradley Constant (Following Phil), Adrian Groulx (See), and Uli Latufeku (Marco Polo). Also returning are Joseph Lee Anderson (S.W.A.T.), who plays Rocky Johnson, Stacey Leilua (Tatau), who plays Ata Johnson, and Ana Tuisila (Outrageous Fortune), who plays Lia Maivia.

