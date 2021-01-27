Young Rock, the sitcom arguably birthed from an old photograph of superstar Dwayne Johnson sporting a hi-top fade and a fanny pack, just dropped its first trailer today. The NBC comedy stars Johnson as himself, retelling a number of stories about his upbringing while campaigning for president in the year 2032. Yes, you read that correctly.

The series, developed by Johnson and Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan, follows the professional wrestler-turned-actor through three distinct periods of his early life. Adrian Groulx plays 10-year-old Dwayne, growing up with a large extended family in Hawaii. Bradley Constant plays Johnson at 15, and Uli Latukefu plays Johnson at 20, when he was a defensive tackle at the University of Miami. Stacey Leilua stars as Johnson’s mother Ata, and Joseph Lee Anderson plays his father Rocky Johnson, a veteran pro-wrestler who became one of the first Black athletes to win a championship in the WWE. (Rocky would eventually accompany Johnson to the ring during his early WWE career, most notably during Wrestlemania 13.)

At first blush, Young Rock seems not all that dissimilar from Everybody Hates Chris, the biographical sitcom co-created and narrated by Chris Rock about his tumultuous teenage years. But the absolutely wild decision to make the show’s framing device an interview Johnson is giving to Randall Park 11 years in the future while running for president catapults what would be a fairly straightforward sitcom into the stratosphere of bizarre vanity projects. (Park plays himself in these sequences, by the way.) It seems odd that NBC would jump to produce another show featuring a celebrity who is unabashedly testing the waters for a future presidential run, but in their defense, everyone loves The Rock. Check out the trailer below. Young Rock premieres on NBC February 16.

